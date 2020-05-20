We Finally Have an Update on This ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel About the Targaryen Family

Call us masochists, but we’re still thinking about Game of Thrones even after that letdown of a series finale. And that’s because author George R.R. Martin’s storytelling is worth following—even, if not especially, in the form of this Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon HBO update. We might be in for more of a wild ride than ever before.

Let’s just say that this update comes as a surprise since Martin and HBO have done their best to stay mum about the forthcoming series. So far, all we know about House of the Dragon was that it’s supposedly slated for release sometime in 2022—but with production cancelations running amok and all the recent restrictions to TV and film sets, even that date isn’t certain. But unlike the scrapped prequel that was meant to star Naomi Watts, House of the Dragon is actually based on one of Martin’s already published books, Fire & Blood—at least meaning that the story is already determined.

As for what we can expect, we learned in late 2019 that House of the Dragon would follow the 150-year history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. But that’s it. The description is clearly sprawling, leaving specific events still totally up in the air—even for fans familiar with Targaryen history from reading Martin’s books.

But one fan recently took it upon themselves to reach out to someone who might know a little bit more about the series: Bryan Cogman, a former writer on Game of Thrones. Turns out, Cogman was originally on board to write an HBO pilot for a Targaryen-based show. The Emmy-winning writer was ultimately passed over in favor of someone else, but his involvement in the early stages of House of the Dragon means that he probably had a little more of an inkling about what the series would focus on: Either the early years of Targaryen conquest or the later Civil War era.

“Now that you’re with Amazon/no longer with HBO, can you say anything about what the premise of your potential GoT spin-off was? The Dance of the Dragons?,” asked Twitter user @DF890. According to Cogman, the Dance of the Dragons—a.k.a. the Targaryen Civil War that killed off most of Westeros’ dragons—is right. “Yes, as was reported, that was the storyline,” he confirmed.

While it may not seem like much, at least that confirmation gets us one step closer to imagining what House of the Dragon will actually look like. We can probably expect to see just as many scaly fire-breathers as we can silver-haired lords.

