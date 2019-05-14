The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Trailer Is Dark & Devastating

The end is near. Game of Thrones released the series finale trailer, and it’s dark and full of spoilers. Many of us are still baffled and confused about everything that went down in the penultimate episode of GoT, “The Bells.” We watched Daenerys Targaryen fully spiral into Mad Queen territory as she gleefully burned all of King’s Landing to the ground. It was literally one of the biggest massacres that we’ve ever seen on TV, and we did not enjoy.

With so much destruction–we literally have no idea how the series is going to conclude. In the trailer, we can spot the last of the living, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) as well as Dany and her army looking over the firebombed city. Interestingly enough, it’s what the trailer doesn’t show that leads us to believe we have a clue about what’s coming next.

If you notice, one of Game of Thrones‘ major characters Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is not shown at all during the series finale trailer. This leads us to believe that–however this will all end, it will be because of the actions that Jon takes.

Both Jon and Dany (along with the rest of the world) seem to know Jon’s true identity–Aegon Targaryen. This revelation (that Jon is the true O.G. heir to the Iron Throne) is what tipped Dany into madness. Also, no one likes her because all she does is whine and complain. (Kanye shrug). If you dive into George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga–the book series upon which GoT is based, we have reason to believe that Jon Snow, the former Bastard of Winterfell is The Prince That Was Promised aka the legendary Azor Ahai reborn.

Let us explain.

Though the Night King, his White Walkers, and his Army of the Dead have officially vanished into the abyss–the next evil entity that Jon must defeat is Dany (who just happens to be his bloodthirsty auntie). According to legend, it is only The Prince That Was Promised that can save Westeros from impending darkness if Dany were to take the thrones.

Because he is so righteous and good (like his daddy, Ned Stark), Jon will be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice (just like the original Azor) in order to save the world. We’re convinced that the former King of the North isn’t in the episode trailer to keep the suspense building, but we’ll wait until Sunday to see if our spoiler predictions are correct.