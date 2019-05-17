Um, We’re Pretty Sure We Know How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Will End —Spoilers

A thousand theories and prophecies are floating around, so we thought we’d wade through it all for you and just deliver some Game of Thrones series finale spoilers. After watching “The Bells” with our mouths hanging open, we’re not sure if David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are just being cruel, or if they really wanted to shock the audience. However, we do know that with the Night King out of the way and Cersei Lannister getting the most anticlimactic death of all time, we’re going to need the GoT series finale to be dark and juicy.

After massive leaks in past seasons, the folks over at HBO and the cast and crew of Game of Thrones have been extra careful about keeping all of their naughty little secrets away from the prying eyes of the public. However, you can’t really have a secret if more than two people know. (Just look at what happened to Jon in “The Last of the Starks”).

Last week, spoilers from “The Bells” leaked on Reddit before the episode dropped and it turns out, the spoilers were hella accurate. As a result, we’re pretty sure we know what’s going to happen in Episode 6 before we bid Westeros adieu for good.

Um…in case you haven’t been paying attention we’re about to spoil the f*ck out of the Game of Thrones series finale so continue reading at your own risk.

But for real though…

Seriously.

Arya and that white horse

So, most folks are convinced that Arya is walking around King’s Landing dead or something like that, but according to the Reddit spoilers, she very much alive. She’s simply a bit dusty. Apparently, Arya and her brother, Jon Snow, will reunite amongst the rubble and burnt bodies in King’s Landing.

Dany the tyrant

We watched Dany go full-on Mad Queen in “The Bells” and apparently, sis isn’t finished. According to the spoilers, she will begin holding executions, and she’s also going to order Tyrion Lannister’s arrest for freeing his brother, Jamie. The Mother of Dragons is quite petty for this especially since Jamie is dead as a doornob…we think.

Tyrion and Jon–the dynamic duo

With Tyrion’s life on the line and Jon finally seeing Dany without rose-colored glasses on (whew–men can be slow), the former Hand of the Queen and the former King of the North team up against Khalessi. Basically, the spoilers say that Tyrion convinces Jon that Dany is threatened by his true heritage (DUH!) and he nor any of the Starks will never be safe as long as she’s alive.

Jon sacrifices true love

Though Jon finally hears Tyrion out, he tries to have one last convo with Dany–because of course, he does. However, Madame Unburnt is unbothered by her actions. Jon sees that she’s fully lost, so he pledges himself to her before stabbing her and immediately surrendering to her Queen’s guard. Whew chillay–poor Jon is about to be traumatized.

You not supposed to be laying up with your auntie anyway sir! Ygritte didn’t die for this.

The ending is still a bit murky

So the spoilers aren’t exactly clear on the final scene of Game of Thrones because three different endings were filmed. In one plot ending, Bran Stark (of all people) becomes King and Jon takes the Black for Dany’s murder. This seems highly unlikely to us. In the second leaked ending, both Jon and Dany are dead, and Tyrion is forced to stand trial for treason–apparently, he’s sentenced to death.

In the last and final possible ending, which seems most likely, “Dany arrests Tyrion for treason, and the Imp indeed convinces Jon to kill Dany. Drogon apparently burns the Iron Throne and carries her body away in sorrow.” Even though Jon takes the Black in this scenario as well, we think it’s the most poetic.

There’s also a little tea about what’s going to happen for the rest of the Stark siblings, but you’re going to have to wait to see happens when the series finale airs, Sunday, May, 19.