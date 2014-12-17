Watch the Leaked ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Five Trailer

HBO has released a second glimpse at the upcoming fifth season of “Game of Thrones”—although they didn’t really mean for you to see it.

On Monday night, the cable network sent out a teaser via text to fans who had signed up to alerts via their website that said “The Raven brings the Sight,” and a link to watch the video. The mini trailer was meant to expire after a single mobile viewing, and immediately disappear after watching. Thankfully though, for those of us who didn’t sign up to receive the messages, the video was quickly recorded and posted to YouTube, where it’s now been viewed more than 610,000 times.

The 10-second teaser is be short, and combines new and old footage. After a quick intro of ominous music the teaser cuts to Sansa Stark (who looks pretty miserable), and new footage of Arya in a rowboat. It also shows the face of the weirwood tree and finishes with a cryptic message, “This vision has come and gone. Keep watch. More may come.”

Admittedly, the snippet doesn’t exactly give a lot of information, and it’s designed to look like visions from the series’ black-feathered Westerosi birds, which means it’s fast and a bit blurred on purpose. But, that sure hasn’t stopped us from watching it dozens of times. Take a look.

If you want to be on top of more Game of Thrones teasers in the future, you can sign up to receive text messages and tweets via the official fan website, ThreeEyedRaven.com.