The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen

Like winter, Game of Thrones season 8 is coming. But before we tune in to watch the end of one of the most popular (and dragon-filled) shows on TV, we have a lot of questions left to answer, like: When does it premiere? Who will live and who will die? Is it really the end? And is Jon Snow really Daenerys’s brother? (Gross.) We don’t have the answer to everything, but what we do know is that the Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is here, and it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen.

OK. Before everyone becomes too excited, the promo video doesn’t actually feature the characters. Instead, it includes several of Game of Thrones‘ most passionate celebrity fans, including Jimmy Kimmel (aka Jimmy of House Kimmel), Kristin Chenoweth (aka Lady Kristin of House Chenoweth), Aaron Rodgers (aka Lord Aaron of House Rodgers) and T-Pain (aka Sir T of House of Pain) talking about their love for the HBO show and recapping its past seven seasons. “Here’s the storyline in 280 characters. There’s an iron throne. People want it,” Rodgers says in the video.

As random as these celebrities might seem, it’s no coincidence that they were chosen to promote the show’s eighth and final season. T-Pain is known to live-tweet the show, while Rodgers has called Daenerys Targaryen his favorite character. “What I’ve done for the throne is to be loyal,” T-Pain says in the video. “I named one of my albums The Iron Way.”

And though the promo didn’t include any of the show’s actors, three Game of Thrones cast members—Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) and Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow)—did make an appearance in a second promo, telling fans to rewatch the series so they can be prepared for its upcoming final season. “If you want to know what the hell is going on, you’ve got seven great seasons of TV to catch up on. You better get started,” Harington says in the video.

Well, you heard the man. Time to binge. Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 2019.