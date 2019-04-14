The 10 Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers Confirmed by the Cast

Scroll To See More Images

No one keeps a secret better than the GOT cast, and the lack of Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers is evidence of that. Still, with how many interviews the GOT cast has been doing to promote the HBO series’ eighth and final season, there were bound to be a few spoilers to slip through cracks. And we expected, we were right. Cast members like Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have been working hard to tease GOT‘s final season but not give anything away. But with so much excitement around the show’s finale, it was only natural for them to let out one or two key details.

Ahead of the season 8 premiere on Sunday, April 14, we’ve looked back at the 10 biggest GOT spoilers confirmed by the cast and crew. Who knows if these spoilers actually mean what we think they mean (as fans know, GOT loves a good misdirection), but for now, we believe them to be massive clues to how the long-running fantasy series ends. We don’t want to say goodbye to any of these characters, but according to these spoilers, there are couple fan-favorites who won’t make it to the finish line. Check out these cast-revealed GOT season 8 spoilers ahead.

Jon Will Live Until the Finale

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, revealed this spoiler The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he confirmed that his character makes it to the very end of the series. “I was there the whole time this year. I felt a bit like people were coming in and out, and Jon Snow was just fucking there the whole time,” he said. Though we don’t know if Jon lives or dies by the end of GOT, we do know that he will live at least until the finale. We also know that some characters will be “in and out”, which could mean big deaths for the final season—though, with GOT‘s track record, that one is kind of to be expected.

Daenerys Meets Sansa and Arya

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, confirmed that Dany meets Sansa and Arya, and it’s awkward AF because of her romantic relationship with their brother, Jon. “I like to think that it’s like Meet the Parents,” Clarke said. “It’s like: ‘I hope they like me. This dude’s wicked. It’s a real good thing we got going on. He’s the final piece. We’re destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away.’ And so I need to be like: ‘Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let’s play some cricket.’ So there’s that. And then, very, very quickly, it’s like: ‘Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?’” As EW explains, the Stark sisters would be “naturally wary” about their brother, the newly appointed King of North, bending the knee to a foreign queen, so we’re excited to see that awkward dynamic play out.

Bran Will Be the Key to Defeating the Night King

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, pretty much revealed that Bran Stark will be the key to the cast defeating the Night King. In the interview, Coster-Waldau was asked to summarize the series, including the final season. His explanation had a lot to do with Bran, which made fans think the Stark brother plays a key role in defeating the Night King and his army of White Walkers. “There’s a boy who’s lost his way in life, he needs help and this guy, Jaime Lannister, helps him, he pushes him out a window, he falls to the ground, he realizes ‘I have to do something with life,’ he becomes the Three-Eyed Raven—this magical creature who can foresee the future, look back—and helps save the world, all because of Jaime Lannister, this great guy,” Coster-Waldau said.

Key words here are “save the world.” How does Bran do that exactly? Well, we have to tune in to find out, but fans have their theory that Bran will look into the future, find out what the good guys did wrong and tell them how to do things differently and win.

Sam Is the One to Tell Jon He’s a Targaryen

At the end of season 7, Sam, played by John Bradley, learned of Jon’s parentage and that he’s not a bastard but a Targaryen. It’s a fact that most book readers knew. Still, they wondered who will tell Jon the big news. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bradley confirmed that it will be Sam because of the responsibility and loyalty he feels toward Jon. “Sam is feeling the responsibility of the information. It’s like what we were talking about before—this is a big spoiler for Jon Snow, the character. But like when people ask us for spoilers, they don’t really want to hear the spoiler,” he said. “They would rather see it. Like that, Sam knows if Jon has to hear this that he would rather hear it from Sam than anybody else because he trusts Sam to deliver it in a compassionate way.” Instead of Jon learning the news in a duplicitous way, it sounds like he’ll hear it from a close friend.

Cersei Doesn’t Meet Daenerys’s Dragons

Sorry, GOT fans. It doesn’t look like Cersei Lannister comes face-to-face with Daenerys’s dragons. In an interview with Virgin Radio, Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, confirmed that her character doesn’t interact with Dany’s dragons whatsoever. “I do not meet a dragon,” she said. Sweet and to the point. What this means for series, we don’t know. But we guess it means that, if Cersei does die, it isn’t by a fire-breath dracarys.

Sansa Has a Happy Ending

Sansa Stark has a happy ending—or at least one Sophie Turner is satisfied with. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Turner, who plays Sansa, revealed that she kept a storyboard of Sansa’s last scene of Game of Thrones to hang in her house. “I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” Turner said. “Every story arc came to a really good close.” Now, we don’t know if Sansa has a happy ending per se, but it’s likely one that Turner is satisfied with, otherwise why would she hang it in her house? We don’t know for sure, but we want to rule out that the final scene is her death because we hope that she wouldn’t want to be reminded of that, for fans’ sake.

Jaime Will Live Until the Finale

Long live, Jaime. In an interview with Star 2, Coster-Waldau revealed that his final scene as Jaime Lannister was “close to the end”, which makes us believe that he lives at least until the series finale. “I had a great last scene. It was absolutely beautiful. It was the perfect way to end,” he said. “Obviously I can’t tell you what the scene was. It wasn’t the final scene (of the series), but it was close to the end, and it was shot at a beautiful location,. At this point, I had seen quite a lot of colleagues wrap, so I had seen a lot of tears, beautiful speeches, and I knew what to expect.” Hmm. So Jaime wasn’t in the final scene of the series, but he made it close. Does this mean he dies before then? We’ll let the fans discuss.

Either Tyrion or Jon Will Die (Probably Tyrion)

In his original pitch letter, George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones books, revealed that the series ends with either Jon or Tyrion dying over their shared love for Daenerys. “Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Daenerys while he’s at it,” the letter reads. “His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.”

Key words here is “deadly rivalry”, which suggests that one of the characters will die by the series’ end. Here’s why fans think it will be Tyrion: In an interview with Vulture, Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, majorly hinted that Tyrion’s storyline on GOT will end in death. “I feel very, very—I’m trying to find the right word,” he said. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is—death can be a great way out,” he said. Yup. There’s no sugar-coating that one.

The Night King Won’t Live Until the Finale

In an interview with Mashable, Vladimir Furdik, who plays the Night King, suggested that his character won’t live until the series finale. In fact, he may die midway through season 8. “In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television,” he said. Furdik didn’t reveal what happens in this “historic” battle, but we can only assume it’s the big fight between the Night King and everyone else. So if the battle happens in episode 3 and the rest of the characters live until the finale, we can also assume that the Night King loses the battle and dies midway through. (RIP.) This makes sense as the show has a lot of story to cover in the final six episodes, which means it may wrap up the Night King’s story earlier before deciding which of our beloved characters takes the Iron Throne.

Jaime Will Ally with the North

There’s a clue that pretty much confirms Jaime will ally with Dany, Jon and the North. The clue is Jaime’s costume in one of season 8’s promotion shots, which shows him in the armor of the North army. (See Robb Stark’s similar costume here.) This means that either Jaime will ally with the North to defeat the same evil or he’s pretending to be a Northern soldier for some other purpose. We’re hoping for the former.