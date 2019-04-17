Did Sophie Turner Just Reveal a Huge ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoiler with This Photo?

Last Sunday, Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere set a viewership record for HBO—with 17.2 million people watching as Daenerys and Jon rode into Westeros. For the premiere, Sophie Turner shared an Instagram. But was the photo a Game of Thrones season 8 spoiler that Sansa Stark dies? The photo, Turner claims, is a picture of her sleeping on set. But many people are commenting on the fact that Sansa looks super dead. So did Turner accidentally drop a huge plot detail while hiding it under the mask of “sleeping?” Probably not…right? But either way, this Instagram photo is pretty hysterical and definitely needed to be shared with the world.

So two days ago, Turner posted an up-close and personal shot of her face. Her eyes are closed and her mouth is slightly ajar. She’s in full ~Sansa Stark~ hair and makeup. Turner wrote, “In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight …. Here’s a picture of me asleep on set.” It is a pretty hysterical photo and totally valid that she wanted to share an inside joke from set. But fans quickly began to comment on the fact that she doesn’t look like she’s sleeping—she looks dead. One fan commented, “You definitely look dead here but okay.” Another wrote, “Is this a spoiler ???” While another fan page jumped right to the crux of the issue: “DOES THIS MEAN THAT SANSA IS GONNA DIE”

But Turner’s co-star Peter Dinklage (AKA Tyrion—praying to the GOT gods he doesn’t die this season) showed her some support. He simply commented, “😂.” And TBH—this makes us think she didn’t reveal a spoiler. Granted, Sansa may die in season 8, but it’s probably not going to be related to Turner’s Instagram photo. We’re guessing this is truly what she said it was: a shot of a tired actress sleeping on set.

Game of Thrones fans have watched Turner mature into a full grown, beautiful woman. The 23-year-old actress began playing Sansa when she was just 13. Now, standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, the pale-skinned beauty towers over some of her most powerful co-stars on the show, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys). This made for an interesting power dynamic between the blonde-haired-beauty and red-haired raven. A lot of our favorite characters were meeting for the first time in Sunday’s episode. And we saw many reunions between friend and foe. AKA—this moment!!

AND THIS. We’re not crying. You are.

Winter is here people!! And the White Walkers are coming.