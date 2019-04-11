Emilia Clarke Revealed the Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoiler About Daenerys & the Stark Sisters

T-3 days until HBO’s fantasy series returns, and fans are freaking out. Over the past few months (years, TBH), people have speculated on how this final season will end and who will take the throne. Emilia Clark revealed a Game of Thrones season 8 spoiler— Daenerys meets Sansa and Arya Stark. And guess what? This moment sounds like it is going to be super uncomfortable. But are you surprised? If you’ll remember, season 7 ended with Dany and Jon Snow making love in the most beautiful, epic way. (It was also incestual—but they don’t know that yet). So, while chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke let it slip that she and Jon return to Winterfell to meet his family in the first episode.

But imagine that you are Sansa. In the middle of waging the biggest war of your life on the dead. Fighting tooth and nail to stay alive. Working with your sister to bring peace and safety to your kingdom in the north. And then your older half-brother returns and is like “Sup, this is the girl I just had sex with. We’re together now. Be nice.” Wouldn’t you be like “Uhh wtf?” And also, she’s trying to take over the world with dragons, no pressure. Not really your average introduction.

“I like to think that it’s like Meet the Parents,” Clarke joked. “It’s like: ‘I hope they like me. [Jon Snow]’s wicked. It’s a real good thing we got going on. He’s the final piece. We’re destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away.'”

“And so I need to be like: ‘Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let’s play some cricket.’ So there’s that. And then, very, very quickly, it’s like: ‘Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?’”

Ahh. So it sounds like Daenerys really tries to get Sansa and Arya to like her— understandable. As the new girlfriend, that’s a normal instinct to want the family to take to you. But Clarke makes it sounds like maybe Sansa and Arya don’t like the Mother of Dragons. Perhaps Sansa will watch from above as Khalessi rides in with Jon. Ooo. Drama.

But honestly, that would be a bit disappointing if the girls don’t get along. We were envisioning a totally badass union between Sansa and Daenerys. To be fair—just like Daenerys, Arya and Sansa have learned to be powerful, strong, independent women. So it makes sense that they would be skeptical, or at least wary, before trusting an unknown woman from a foreign land whose one desire has been total world domination.

Well, we’ll know in a few days!! (3 days and 10 hours, to be exact. But who’s counting?)