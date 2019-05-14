‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Is A Hot Mess & There’s A Reason Why

We’re just going to come right out and ask the question–WTF was “The Bells’? Game of Thrones Season 8 has felt very rushed, and there is one major reason why. From the random Starbucks cup that accidentally got left in a shot to Daenerys Targaryen’s rough and tumble arch into becoming the Mad Queen, it seems like the show has been jumbled together at a rapid-fire pace and it shows–it really shows.

So why does everything feel so cobbled together? Apparently, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aka D&D are over the series, and they are trying to wrap it up as quickly as possible so they can move on to other things. Both HBO and Game of Thrones fans were eager to watch GoT play out for as long as possible, but D&D turned down HBO’s offer for more money and more episodes. And what a mistake that has been!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Weiss revealed, “[HBO] said, ‘We’ll give you the resources to make this what it needs to be.” Benioff added, “HBO would have been happy for the show to keep going, to have more episodes in the final season. We always believed it was about 73 hours, and it will be roughly that. As much as they wanted more, they understood that this is where the story ends.”

TUH!

We realize that it’s often tempting for a super profitable show to keep going–which is why some of our most beloved TV shows jumped shark long before they were dragged off the air. But D&D–what are y’all doing? GoT Season 8 seems like a rushed end to a final project even though you’ve had months to complete it. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays Jaime Lannister explained to Vanity Fair, “We’re used to having a whole season to get to a point. Now suddenly, a lot of things happen very quickly.”

D&D are eager to embark on other projects, and they were not willing to hand their show off to anyone else–which we get. After more than a decade Game of Thrones must be a super draining experience. However, we’re rolling our eyes because they’re rushing GoT off the air to begin working on their next show–Confederate.

Back in 2017–D&D caused an immediate upheaval when they announced their new project with HBO. Confederate–is set in an alternate reality where the Southern States successfully won the right to secede and maintain slavery as an institution. Folks were immediately up in arms about this nonsense, and as a result, HBO went silent about the project. However, now that we know Weiss and Benioff are rushing GoT off the air for Confderate–we’re even more annoyed. With the current state of U.S. affairs, it’s the last thing we need.

UGH! We’re so irritated that our show is going out like this, and they could’ve kept those absurd cameos too!