‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Created A Petition To Redo Season 8 & Everyone Needs to Calm Down

Admittedly, #demthrones has had some disappointing moments this season. Now, fans of Game of Thrones signed a Season 8 redo petition–and this is why we don’t deserve nice things. In the second to last episode of the series, “The Bells” some of our most beloved characters made some serious missteps. Tyrion Lannister sold Varys out, Daenerys Targaryen burned down all of King’s Landing, and Jon Snow continued to ignore his intuition. However, since the majority of Game of Thrones has been solid overall and “The Long Night” was a legendary episode, we think y’all are really acting up with this whole petition ordeal.

Though we’re still looking forward to the GoT series finale this Sunday, some fans aren’t ready to let it go. A human named Dylan D. posted a petition to Change.org titled, Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers. In the summary, Dylan says, “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e., the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Um…sure sir.

As we know, HBO did offer Benioff and Weiss some extra money for a longer final season, but D&D turned it down. After more than a decade they are done with Thrones and ready to work on their new Star Wars project and that dreaded Confederate show. However, we can’t sit here and act like they haven’t been the masterminds behind the magic of the series. Though “The Bells” only has a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes–the lowest rated GoT ep ever, it is also the most watched episode of all time with 175 million folks tuning in.

This hasn’t stopped people from agreeing with Dylan D. Nearly 400,000 GoT lovers have signed his petition so far–and the number is growing by the minute. One petition supporter wrote,

The story fell apart, the characters became caricatures of themselves—and some worse, unrecognizable—and the world lost the cohesiveness and believe-ability it had maintained previously. Do not mistake this petition as fans who ‘don’t like the dark turn it took,’ since I think this fanbase can handle really dark things.

We can also admit that the character development seems lackluster this season, but to completely slam all the hard work that the cast and crew have put in to bring George R.R. Martin’s world to life is just rude.

No matter how many people sign the petition, we’re sure HBO will say, “Ain’t no redos boo!” They know we’re going to tune in to the series finale regardless of our feelings. Also, if you’re still devastated by how this concludes, you can always just watch the spinoffs–or create your own show.