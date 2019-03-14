Emilia Clarke Just Revealed a Major Hint About Her Character’s Future on ‘Game of Thrones’

The final season of Game of Thrones is quickly approaching. After the release of the second trailer, fans are hyped and speculating what fates our favorite characters could face. Emilia Clark (who plays the Mother of Dragons) dropped some major hints about the upcoming season, saying clothing was very important. The major clue? Daenerys’s red Game of Thrones season 8 costume. Clark recommends fans dive into what her sudden wardrobe change could suggest about her character’s destiny in HBO’s hit series.

While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar, Clark said fans should absolute read into Daenerys’s wardrobe this season. In the early seasons with Khal Drogo, Khaleesi was often seen in earth tones. She then shifted into some light blues, and in later seasons, she is often wearing deep blues, black and white. But now, in the newest trailer for GOT, Daenerys is wearing a bold red outfit. Clark said, “There’s a real through line for this particular season, there’s a real arc, and I feel like fans, like hard-core fans, will clock what’s happening within the reflection of the clothing. There’s definitely a story to tell there.” Oh boy! This is big news, people. Costume design is no joke and we’re now 100 percent convinced that the red cape she can be seen is V important. Our favorite Breaker of Chains will be sporting some red fur as well this season—a complete departure from her more neutral, structured outfits.

SO. What could this mean? Well, first of stop reading if you don’t want any spoilers!

Now—it’s easiest to address the fur first. Daenerys is used to the hot climate, so once she sailed over and joined forces with Jon Snow, Sansa and the rest of the Stark fam, she needed to layer up. (Honestly—how does anyone actually survive in this show? Like all of the Night’s Watch are just casually wearing like one fur coat while standing in below=freezing temperatures for their whole lives. There’s no heating…just the occasional fire… seriously? We’d probs be dead. Or lose a few fingers and toes at least. But that’s beside the point). Needless to say, it’s not surprising Dany dons fur this season.

The color is the most interesting aspect of her costume choice. Red is the color of blood. Is it suggesting Khaleesi might be facing some trouble this season? Will she die and her blood will match her red cape? Or perhaps it’s a positive shift in power—Cersei is often in rich reds and oranges in the earlier seasons. But in the trailer she can be seen in a pale blue dress. Does this mean she’s lost her power? And perhaps Dany is taking it on, symbolically expressed through their clothing options? Maybe. All the women last season, though, were dressed more similarly. Sansa Stark, who was often in flowy, airy outfits, donned all black with heavy fur.

Cersei was in a buttoned-up (leather?) outfit with rounded spikes, as she walked along the map of their world with her brother.

And of course Daenerys donned a very regal black outfit in nearly the entirety of the seventh season (except for when she and her nephew/lover got in ON in the bedroom.)

Perhaps this merging of outfits proves all the women are going to come together and fight the white walkers as a united team, and then go back to hating each other and fighting for the throne. Then again, we can’t really see Cersei backing down at all (She has to die this season, right? Jamie’s probably gonna kill her. Just sayin’).

OK— but the most compelling argument for Dany’s choice of red seems to lie in her true identity. Is Daenerys Azor Ahai reborn? According to a prophecy, Ahai was supposed to be born amidst smoke and salt. Well, Daenerys was born on an island in the middle of a powerful storm, so—salt? Check. And she was reborn as the Mother of Dragons on her husband’s funeral pyre, so smoke? Check.

Secondly, Azor was said to wake dragons. HELLO:

Another prediction? Ahai will appear when the red star bleeds. Guess what? Shortly after Dany’s dragons were born A RED COMET APPEARED IN THE SKY.

Check. Check. And Check. Ladies and gentlemen—we might have a winner! Plus, the Red Priests and Priestesses who follow and adore the Lord of Light always dress in red.

Lastly, perhaps Dany is not Azor Ahai— there is evidence to suggest Jon Snow might be.

Perhaps Daenerys is simply embracing her Targaryen lineage and honoring her family by donning their colors, thereby reinforcing the fact that she is the one who should sit on the Iron Throne.

The good thing is, we’ll have our answers soon! The first episode of the series’ final season is exactly one month away. We cannot wait for April 14!

And the last thing—just gonna throw it out there that Sansa might be the one to ultimately take the throne. She’s kind of always been sneakily super cunning, she learned from the best…Cersei! AND in one of the earliest episodes, Tyrion Lannister—ever the intuitive and intelligent brother—says some striking but easily missable words to the young Stark girl.

“You may survive us all, Lady Stark.” UMM. Is this a hint that the strong, young girl who has grown into a fierce lady might ultimately win everything? Cersei said, “When you play the game of thrones, either your win, or you die.” Well, she’s definitely gotta die, right? Will Sansa be the one to survive? She does have ~red~ hair.

Only time will tell…