‘Game Of Thrones’ May Have Hinted At the Series Finale Way Back In Season 1

The people at HBO have a lot of explaining to do. After that abysmal series finale, we’ve just learned that Game of Thrones revealed how it would end back in Season 1. We know you’re feeling puzzled and perplexed, especially because no one in the world would have guessed that Bran the Broken would have landed on the Iron Throne. However, a poster from Season 1 featuring our beloved Ned Stark suggests otherwise.

Bran is messy and he lives for drama, and though we are convinced that he concocted this entire thing so that he could rule over the Six Kingdoms (Sansa shut him down quickly when it came to the North)–it might not have come out of left field after all. In the poster, Ned is sitting on the Iron Throne–and quite frankly, he looks exhausted.

Our good sir is sitting with his head slightly bowed, dressed in leathers with a sword in his hand. Its all super dark and pretty much foreshadows the fact that the Warden of Winterfell’s head would be severed by the time Season 1 came to a close. However, if you take an even closer look at the poster–to the left of Ned’s elbow you’ll spot something super interesting.

Yes. THAT IS A BLACK RAVEN.

Since the raven is turned sideways we can’t say for sure if it has three eyes, but it’s possible! Bran’s journey to becoming the Three-Eyed Raven was one of the more annoying plot lines in the series, but that’s how he knew how it would all end from the beginning.

There are even some theories that he purposely led Daneyerys Targeyn into her downward spiral because he refused to warn her that she would be ambushed by Euron Greyjoy when she first got to King’s Landing.

Just like our discovery about Jorah’s fate, this is all too much.