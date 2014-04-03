Watch: A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap Using Emojis

“Game of Thrones” is returning to TV on Sunday and the new season is sure to be just as dramatic as the last. Thanks to an amazing YouTube video from Cara Rose DeFabio, season three gets a recap in just over a minute and thirty seconds using standard smartphone emojis.

The video covers the most important events: Jon Snow’s steamy affair with Ygritte and the bloodbath of the Red Wedding. So whether you’re in need of a quick season three refresher or you have some major catching up to do, Game of Phones will help prepare.

“Game of Thrones” season four premieres on Sunday night (April 6) on HBO.