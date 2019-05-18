These ‘Game of Thrones’ Prophecies Reveal A Lot About the Series Finale

If there is one thing you should know about #demThrones–it’s that the series loves a good prophecy. However, there are way too many of them for us to just start listing them here. Thankfully, there are only a few Season 8 Game of Thrones prophecies that you need to know before watching the series finale. Since Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga, there is a wealth of info. The TV series wasn’t even able to unpack all of the storylines, let alone all of the myths and tales that are in Martin’s novels.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, GRRM explained that for the series to really do his books justice–it would have needed to be 13 seasons long. As much as we’d love a longer final season, we do think that anything past ten seasons would be terribly excessive.

However, it has been pretty fun to watch several prophecies come to life, especially in Season 8, Episode 5–“The Bells.” Though y’all are dead wrong for thinking Jamie Lannister is still alive, these Game of Thrones prophecies have major significance as the show comes to its shocking conclusion.

Jon Snow Is probably Azor Ahai

When Arya Stark defeated the Night King and saved mankind–we thought the whole Azor Ahai prophecy would never find its way onto Game of Thrones. However, it looks like Jon Snow could still be The Prince that was Promised. The prophecy reads as follows,

Azor Ahai is a legendary hero who is said to have brought an end to the Long Night, the first great war against the dead. According to the prophecy, Azor Ahai will be reborn to deliver the world once again from danger and would ultimately cause death itself to bend its knee. This savior will supposedly be reborn amidst smoke and salt, wake dragons out of stone, be born when the stars bleed, and draw a burning sword, called Lightbringer.

We all thought The Long Night had to do with the Night King, but now it looks like the period of darkness the prophecy is referring to is Daenerys Targaryen’s reign. One Redditor suggests,

Maybe Jon will still have to fulfill the prophecy and kill his love to save the world – not from the White Walkers, but from Daenerys herself. She was the reason he was brought back to life. She was his true conflict and polar opposite. The fire to his ice. Their love and inevitable clash will be the ultimate endgame of A Song of Ice and Fire.

LOL bye, Dany.

The Dragon wings over King’s Landing

Since Season 1–we’ve been rooting for Daenerys Targaryen to take the Iron Throne. Since Season 4, we’ve been seeing Bran’s vision of dragon wings flying over King’s Landing. However, what we did not anticipate was Dany literally burning King’s Landing to the ground, innocent people be damned.

We suppose we should have been paying closer attention in Season 2 when the Queen of Ashes prophecy was revealed. Dany walked through the destroyed Throne Room in that vision. We just never imagined she would be the one to destroy it.

Drogon is the Stallion that mounted the world

Speaking of dragons, this prophecy is super interesting and we almost forgot about it. Back in Season 1 when Dany was still married to the luscious Khal Drogo (hey Jason Momoa), a wise woman predicted that their baby would be the Stallion that mounted the world. After Dany lost her unborn son and Drogo died, we forgot about this prophecy.

But what if Drogon–Dany’s last dragon, was the child that mounted the world. He certainly did something when he burnt all of King’s Landing to a crisp.

Cersei died at the hand’s of her little brother–kind of

So we know you were hella disappointed with Cersei Lannister’s death. However, Maggy the Frog might not have been completely wrong. When Cersei was a child–Maggy prophecized that all of Cersei’s children would die. She also said, “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

If you didn’t know–valonqar means “little brother” in Valyrian. Since Cersei and her twin brother, Jamie, were lovers who were obsessed with each other, Cersei always assumed it would be Tyrion coming for her neck. And though Tyrion didn’t actually choke Cersei out, he did have a hand in her demise.

Initially, it looked like Tyrion did everything he could to save his siblings, especially when he released Jamie from Dany’s clutches. However, when he told Jamie to collect their sister and escape through the Red Keep’s dungeon to hop on a boat, The Imp sealed their fates.

Jamie and Cersei died with King’s Landing crumbling around them.

Valonqar: 1

Cersei: 0

So what does this all mean? Obviously, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss didn’t want to completely stick to GRRM’s books so they added their own spin. We’ll be looking out for more prophecies during the series finale.