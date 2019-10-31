These ‘House Of The Dragon’ Theories Predict The Unthinkable For The New ‘GOT’ Prequel

GoT is the series that just won’t quit. I mean, not exactly, at least as evidenced by these new Game of Thrones prequel theories revealed today. While the original show aired from 2011 to 2019—blessed it may be—we’re not done with its families quite yet. A new show within the franchise is officially on the horizon according to HBO, which means that fans are wasting no time in surmising some possible storylines ahead of its air date.

Fans only began to think ahead about the new series this week after news broke that HBO was cancelling a completely separate Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts. That series had unfortunately already began filming in Northern Ireland this summer, and honestly, it seemed pretty exciting: Watts’ prequel was set centuries in the past during Westeros’s age of antiquity. We’re still a little bummed about it, but at least the good news is that HBO did confirm another prequel: House of the Dragon, which will focus on the Targaryen family history and is loosely based off of Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood.

There isn’t too much we know about the forthcoming series other than that, but the internet is a wonderful place filled with folks who can’t help but craft up some theories. Showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal may or may not be able to take a nod from these hints, which include plotlines about brash and evil kings (i.e. Aegon the Conqueror and Maegor the Cruel,) and maybe a good king or two (Jaehaerys the Conciliator. We love how forthcoming these names are!) Here’s a rundown of possibilities, below.

Aegon the Conqueror’s… Conquest!

Seeing as how House of the Dragon is based off George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, there’s no way around it: the first season must have something to do with Aegon’s arrival in Westeros, as chronicled in the first story of the novel, “The Targaryen Conquest.” How this conquest will play out is another question, which brings us to our next point:

Aegon’s conquest will not go as expected.

For fans who are well acquainted with Game of Thrones source material, they’d know that Aegon the Conqueror’s story has taken on several forms across Martin’s universe, be it in A Song of Ice & Fire, The World of Ice & Fire, or in Fire & Blood. What this gives us, however, is an important hint: we really shouldn’t stick to any one perspective on Aegon’s conquest, because the showrunners are likely to surprise us with a motley combination or a new storyline altogether.

Where are the Starks? Probably not in every scene.

Whereas Game of Thrones delivered on the fandom’s favorite royal family, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for seeing them too often in the new series. You see, being that House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events of GoT, the Stark family isn’t going to be interacting all too much with the Targaryen regime. Torrhen Stark knelt to Aegon the Conqueror, and up until Ned Stark came along, our beloved family stayed the hell away from the madness-prone bunch.

Do you know Archmaester Gyldayn? He’ll play an important role.

In Martin’s Fire & Blood, we know the one true source of the novel’s material. His name is Archmaester Glydayn, and he was the last maester to serve at Summerhall before its tragic fire (Summerhall was also the site of a certain Rhaegar Targaryen’s birth, but more on that in House of the Dragon, we suppose.) Since Maester Glydayn plays such an integral role as the novel universe’s author, we can probably expect to see him in the forthcoming HBO series plenty.

Fans will meet House Targaryen’s biggest enemy: House Gardener.

Long before Game of Thrones saw the Targaryen’s fighting against House Stark, the mad family spent years fighting against another great enemy. House Gardener of Highgarden ran the reach, and was famed for its age of King heroes.