We’ve Got All the Deets On the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series & It’s A Vibe

So that finale was intense, and we know you haven’t recovered–but here are some Game of Thrones prequel series details for whenever you’re ready to scrape yourself off the floor. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was full of shock, awe, and controversy. After many years of sticking with our ride or dies–it’s all come to a stunning conclusion. However, we all know how much Hollywood hates to let go of a cash cow. Therefore, almost as soon as HBO announced the final season of #demthrones they also announced that there was a real possibility for spinoffs and maybe even a prequel.

Though several spinoffs are reportedly in the works–the prequel news has seriously sparked our interest. Just like they did with GoT, HBO is acting super secretive about this potential prequel–but the media has managed to pull out several details from them. Apparently, the pilot for the prequel has already gone into production, and a cast (one that looks very different from the original series) has also been greenlit.

From a potential release date to a cast and a plot–here’s every single detail we have about when we can book our tickets back to Westeros.

Does the show have a name?

Thus far–the Game of Thrones prequel doesn’t have a set in stone name. However, we do know that A Song of Ice and Fire novelist George R.R. Martin has referred to the series as The Long Night, on his blog. The title is probably way too obvious for HBO, but if you know anything about the time when White Walkers roamed Westeros freely, you should know that this prequel is about to be dark AF.

Whose running this ship?

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won’t be involved at all but GRRM has acted as a consultant. Kingsman: The Secret Service scribe Jane Goldman scripted the pilot and will be acting as showrunner if the show gets a series order.(GO OFF QUEEN). Hopefully, the series won’t run into the same issues that GoT did with its female characters.

What’s it all about?

Set 1000 years before Jon Snow was the Bastard of Winterfell, or Arya Stark ever got it into her head that she was badass enough to kill the Night King–the Game of Thrones prequel is essentially about the ancestors of House Stark, House Targaryen, and House Lannister among others. The logline for the prequel is as follows,

The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.

The cast is hella diverse

As much as we adored Game of Thrones–the people of color were severely lacking. This is why we’re still mad that Grey Worm and Messandei had to stick around Winterfell with everyone staring at them instead of laying on a plush beach somewhere in Naath. It seems like the GoT prequel is going to have a lot more diversity.

Naomi Watts has been cast as a lead in the show as a character who, “headlines as a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Three Black actors have also been cast including, Star Wars actress, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, and Ivanno Jeremiah. Miranda Richardson (aka Rita Skeeter from Harry Potter), Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd and Fantastic Beasts), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), and Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom and Fantastic Beasts) will round out the cast.

The prequel might be the one and only spinoff

Though there are several GoT spinoffs in the works–it would literally be way too much if they all were ordered. (Not to mention extremely expensive to produce.) So far, this prequel is the only series that gotten the pilot green light. HBO’s Programming President Casey Bloys explained, “The idea is not to do four shows. My hope is to get one show that lives up to [Game of Thrones].”

Mr. Bloys, we just need something to satiate our GoT fix.

So when will the prequel hit HBO?

So we know this seems like a long time from now, but we won’t see the prequel until AT LEAST 2020. You didn’t see a backdoor pilot moment in the Game of Thrones series finale because HBO wanted to make sure we said goodbye to the OG series before introducing a completely new cast of characters.

Bloys explained, “My guess is that it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don’t want is the attention to be drawn from the final season and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It’s best to separate it and that’s what we’ll do.”

We’re ready when you are HBO!