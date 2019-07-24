Some Major Hints Were Just Spotted On The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Set & They’re Good

House Stark has a whole new look. The Game of Thrones prequel’s House Stark clue is major. The show is currently filming in Ireland, and fans spotted a sigil and banner for House Stark. The design is very similar to the one we’re used to, although the family crest will be a bit of an older version. In other photos taken of the set in Gaeta, Italy, ancient-looking boats out in the water can be seen.

Specifics about this upcoming show have stayed relatively hush hush. The series will take place a whopping 5,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones took place. Of the world in which it will all take place, novelist George R.R. Martin says, “We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually, you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

The new HBO series still doesn’t have a title yet, but apparently, Martin is on board for The Longest Night.

The Starks, who are the descendants of the First Men, will naturally be in the series. They are the oldest family…but another familiar group will be there too: White Walkers. Martin said, “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

Oh, we are so on board for Moree direwolves.