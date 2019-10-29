HBO Just Canceled The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Starring Naomi Watts & We’re Inconsolable

We already knew that we didn’t deserve nice things, but this is too much. The Game Of Thrones prequel has been canceled at HBO and we can’t even function. We were all devastated when the long-running fantasy series ended this past spring after an eight-season run. However, we were able to soothe our disappointed souls because we knew that HBO was going to deliver an epic prequel set thousands of years before the series that we knew and loved.

The Game of Thrones prequel was helmed by Jane Goldman and was set to star Naomi Watts in a leading role. We all were ready for it to debut in 2020, especially since they shot a full pilot episode in Northern Ireland earlier this year. However, we suppose it’s not meant to be. Though HBO themselves has not yet confirmed the show has been scrapped Entertainment Weekly, along with several other outlets are reporting the news.

Honestly, we’re falling apart.

However, there is some good news still. Another Game of Thrones prequel is still in the works at the network. This surviving prequel focuses on the Targaryen Civil and was written by Ryan Condal (Colony) and is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. The book tells the 150-year history of House Targaryen and only stretches back a couple of hundred years before the original show.

The pilot of this prequel will lead to The Dance of the Dragons. This was the massive civil war in the Seven Kingdoms which divided the House of Targaryen in half.

It might be likely that the original prequel could land at a different network –but since HBO is famously the home for GoT we doubt it.

Le sigh.