All Your Favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Killed It on the Show’s Final Season Premiere Red Carpet

One of the best things about red carpet events is that no two are the same. Unlike me, a notorious outfit repeater, stars always walk red carpets in something new and exciting. So, when it came time for the Game of Thrones final season premiere red carpet, I knew we were in for a serious treat—and these celebs did not disappoint. Game of Thrones stars old and new (plus a few special guests) made their way along the premiere’s red carpet looking amazing AF.

The biggest trend from the GOT premiere on Wednesday night—seen on at least six celebrities (!!)—was the fiery red dress. Obviously an appropriate choice for the evening, these red dresses looked good on everyone who wore one. Plus, each dress was totally different—the personalities of each star shining through and adding a little twist to the sartorial uniform. It wasn’t just the striking red dresses that were on theme, though. Sometimes red carpet events skew more casual, but the Game of Thrones premiere red carpet was theme-heavy and ultra-chic. Seriously, the celebrities were dressed so well, it almost looked like the Oscars red carpet. (And I don’t make that comparison lightly.)

From Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams to Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie, these Game of Thrones stars came not just to play, but to win (if winning red carpet events was a thing). I rounded up some of my favorite looks from the night so you, too, can ogle at these incredibly well-dressed stars and imagine what life would be like if they were actually their GOT characters. While we all cry about this being the final season, at least we have these gorgeous outfits to keep us distracted, right?

1. Emilia Clarke

2. Erica Schmidt & Peter Dinklage

3. Amanda Peet in Carolina Herrera

4. Camille O’Sullivan & Aidan Gillen

5. Natalie Dormer in Giorgio Armani

6. Nathalie Emmanuel

7. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

8. Indira Varma

10. Bridget Everett

11. Phoebe Robinson

12. Esme Bianco

13. Gwendoline Christie in Iris Van Herpen

14. Rose Leslie

14. Alfie Allen in Dior Homme

15. Lisa Bonet in Dior

16. Jason Momoa in Tom Ford

17. Gry Molvær Hivju & Kristofer Hivju

18. Dascha Polanco

19. Jessica Williams in Alena Akhmadullina

20. Kit Harington

21. Hannah Murray

22. Sarah Paulson in Gucci, Shoes by Stella Luna

23. Maisie Williams in Miu Miu

24. Carice van Houten in Ronald Van Der Kemp