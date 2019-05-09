These New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Photos Prove Tyrion Is Definitely About to Betray Daenerys

Scroll To See More Images

Sunday is just around the corner so we obviously have some tea from Westeros. There’s probably nothing but blood, sweat, tears and lots of heartbreak awaiting us. But these new Game of Thrones photos prove Tyrion betrays Daenerys. The eight photos from the penultimate episode of GoT‘s eighth and final season show Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Cersei Lannister preparing to go to war for the right to sit on the Iron Throne. As these photos show, things are going to get pretty intense for everyone involved. However, we’re also wondering if Tyrion finally betrays Daenerys and moves on to Team Jon Snow, especially since these two currently have a very rocky working relationship.

Some of the most interesting photos of the bunch involve Dany and Tyrion at Dragonstone. In one shot, Dany looks out of the window, her hair loose (like a sign of mourning or that she’s slowly losing faith in her cause) and Tyrion watches her, as you can tell by his shadow in the foreground. The episode five trailer also shows moments from this scene as Tyrion enters into the Dragonstone war room to carefully approach Dany. It seems like he wants to keep her focused on the task at hand, but he doesn’t want to risk her wrath in the wake of the consecutive deaths of Jorah Mormont and Missandei.

But Tyrion’s continued doubts and simmering concerns over Dany’s ability to rule without letting her temper affect what’s logical seem to be hinted at in the above photo. This looks like it was taken when Tyrion is in the Dragonstone throne room and he looks somewhat perturbed. Could Dany have fired him for making repeated mistakes (a failed invasion at Casterly Rock and inability to Missandei’s execution) in their quest to retake the Iron Throne? Or does Dany know that Tyrion and Varys, her two surviving advisors, know about Jon’s true identity and attempts to call him out for possible plotting against her?

The final photo featuring Tyrion also includes Jon and Ser Davos outside the gates of King’s Landing with their remaining troops. It’s easy to think Dany is probably riding Drogon and getting a lay of the land from up above, but what if this is the first sign that Tyrion is getting closer to Jon in an attempt to establish stronger ties and go over to his side?

The first half of episode five will likely be set mostly at Dragonstone, as the following pictures seem to show. In one photo, Jon arrives on the beaches of Dragonstone and is met by Varys. How much do you wanna bet Varys spills the beans that he knows about Jon’s identity and floats him the idea of laying claim to the Iron Throne?

In a second Dragonstone photo, Grey Worm stands in the throne room. It’s likely Dany will console him over the loss of Missandei before detailing their next military move.

Meanwhile, Cersei is looking smug AF sitting pretty in the Red Keep with The Mountain as her bodyguard. Her days are numbered, as we all suspect, but it seems like Cersei is confident she’ll live to see another day.

Finally, Cersei’s allies, The Golden Company and Euron Greyjoy with his Iron Fleet, get into position and prepare for battle. Both Ser Harry Strickland, the leader of The Golden Company shown below on horseback, and Euron look ready for war but perhaps a little nervous, too? May the odds be ever in their favor (sike!).

Will Tyrion really betray Dany? Who will win the Battle at King’s Landing? Guess you have to find out when Game of Thrones episode five airs Sunday, May 12 on HBO.

Originally posted on SheKnows.