This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Was Never Supposed to Die & Now We’re Pissed

We don’t mean to ruffle your feathers, we truly don’t, but Jorah’s death on Game of Thrones was never supposed to happen. The Game of Thrones series finale was a rather lackluster experience after eight riveting and shocking seasons. We’re trying not to get too upset thinking about it, so we’re going to move along swiftly. Here’s what we do know–Ser Jorah Mormont, Daenerys Targaryen’s right-hand man, was never meant to die on the show. We watched Jorah fall in the Battle of Winterfell defending Dany against a whole gang of wights–and we’re still tearful when we think about it.

Now we know that Jorah’s death was a last minute change. GoT writer Dave Hill told Entertainment Weekly that in original plans for Season 8, Jorah was supposed to survive until the end. He explained, “For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at the Wall in the end.”

However, it was not to be. Hill revealed, “The amount to logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to the Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

Since the writers bent and stretched a lot of logic for the finale, we’re sort of glad that things ended the way they did for Jorah. He went out like a gangsta before shit hit the fan. For his part, actor Iain Glen who portrayed the most faithful man in Dany’s life said, “It’s a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F- if I know.”

After hearing this news, we think you deserve nice things. So here is a video of Morgan Freeman recapping the entire series.

You’re welcome.