‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Livid at Who Won the Iron Throne

Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss read your theories on who should win the ultimate seat of power in Westeros and gleefully went “Dracarys” on all of them. The Game of Thrones Iron Throne winner has everyone shook. Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Arya, the Night King (a personal favorite) Sansa and even Samwell Tarley were the contenders for the winner of the Iron Throne. But in the end, that honor went to Bran. Why? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In a last-ditch effort to save Westeros from dissolving into chaos, Tyrion convinces the Lords and Ladies of the Seven Kingdoms (cough Six Kingdoms cough) to back the one person who comes with a story. Dubbing the Stark formerly known as the Three-Eyed Raven Bran the Broken, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm. It’s a good thing he brought his own chair because Drogon did a number on the real Iron Throne, melting it down to a puddle of Valyrian steel.

But fans were not as enthusiastic about the choice, arguing that Bran didn’t deserve to win. And you know what? They’re convincing. This whole season Bran has said he didn’t want to be a leader in the North. He can see everything like a CCTV and still lets Dany massacre an entire city of innocent people. He had no hand in killing the Night King. No hand in Dany’s ultimate fate. And he sends Jon beyond the Wall. Bran, you don’t even go here, bro!

Hope Bran the Broken doesn’t have access to Twitter, cause viewers were really unhappy.

Originally posted on SheKnows.