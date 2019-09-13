Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is In The Works & We Have All The Details

Let’s be real: Game of Thrones would’ve been nothing without the wicked, borderline berserk Targaryen family (looking at you too, Daenerys). Which should make our latest Game of Thrones HBO Targaryen prequel details all the more thrilling for you diehard GoT fans out there. You read that right: a prequel series focusing on House Targaryen is currently in the works. Whew. Get ready for some serious bloodshed.

This prospective series will be based on author George R.R. Martin’s companion book, Fire and Blood, which was published last November. His novel is all about the Targaryen bloodline, reaching as far back to Aegon the Conqueror, the very first king of Westeros (and Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather. Yup; crazy has been in the family for that long of a time.)

Their story will be set some 300 years before the onset of Game of Thrones, which also apparently marks the start of the Targaryen house’s descent into madness (You haven’t forgotten Aerys the Mad King yet, have you?) According to Variety, HBO is now reportedly very close to confirming a pilot of the series, which will be written by Ryan Condal. Condal is co-creator and executive producer of USA Network’s “Colony” on Netflix.

News of this Game of Thrones series spinoff comes just shortly after learning about HBO’s plans for a House Stark prequel, The Long Night. We know the Stark series will be taking place a whopping 5,000 years before the events of the original series. And what’s going on way back then? Well, let’s call it an apocalypse of sorts: During an especially chilling winter, White Walkers have nearly wiped out all of humanity.

Naomi Watts will be starring in the Stark family series, but we don’t know much about a cast for House Targaryen quite yet. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be waiting impatiently to learn more!