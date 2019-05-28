‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Think Grey Worm Died In the Series Finale & We’re Exhausted

Yes, we are well aware that #demThrones is over, but we aren’t done talking about it just yet. In fact, this Game of Thrones Grey Worm death theory is making our heart (and heads) hurt. When we first met Grey Worm back in Season 3–he was a nameless man of the Unsullied Army, and we watched his massive glow up to become the Commander of Daenerys Targaryen’s armies and Missandei’s bae. Sadly, like the rest of the character arcs in the final season of Game of Thrones, Grey Worm imploded in on himself by the series finale.

After losing Missandei at the hands of the diabolical Cersei Lannister, and Dany by Jon Snow’s dagger, Grey Worm was left alone in the world. Before her death, he and Missandei had planned on leaving Westeros for her homeland of Naath–a sunny country with beaches and more brown people. Just before the Battle of Winterfell, he asked her, “I am loyal to my queen. I will fight for her until her enemies are defeated, but when the war is over and she has won, do you want to grow old in this place? Is there nothing else you want to do, nothing else you want to see?”

To honor his fallen lady’s memory, we watched Grey Worm set sail for Naath after Bran Stark was named King of the Six Kingdoms.

From the looks of it, Bae Worm was about to embark on a new chapter of his life where he didn’t have to fight for a living. Unfortunately, that may not have been the case.

Fans have dug up evidence from George R.R. Martin’s The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones that has us convinced Grey Worm probably perished as soon as he set foot on the Island of Naath.

In the book, Martin writes that–no one has been able to conquer Naath because “Strangers…do not live long upon the Isle of Butterflies.” Apparently, they catch a nasty fever when they get there. Other symptoms include painful spasms, manic dancing, sweating blood, and skin peeling away from the bone.

Honestly, if Grey Worm was meant to suffer such a vile death he should have just been burnt to ash when Drogon was setting King’s Landing ablaze.