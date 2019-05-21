George R.R. Martin Has Some Thoughts About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

HBO’s Game of Thrones is over. Sunday night brought the end of an era—a decade long show that fans absolutely loved. But the finale and the last two seasons have been met with some negative feedback. George R.R. Martin discussed the Game of Thrones ending, and how the book finale may differ from where the television series took the story. The acclaimed author, whose books served as the launch of one of the most revolutionary and transformative television series of our time, took to his blog to address questions from fans. He also discussed how it all started for him.

In his blog post, Martin addresses the first time he met with the series creators, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss.

I had no clue, that afternoon at the Palm, that I was about to embark on a journey that would change my life. I had optioned books and stories for television and film before. Some had even been made. There was no way to know that this one was going to be different, that this pilot would not only be shot, but would go on to become the most successful show in the history of HBO…become the most popular (and most pirated) show in the world, and transform a group of talented but largely unknown actors into major celebrities and stars.

The author went on to thank everyone involved in the production of the television show and discussed everything that is coming next, including the multiple spinoffs. “I suspect that you have not seen the last of Westeros on your television sets either, but I guess that all depends on how some of these successor shows turn out,” he said, referring to the prequel series in development starring actress Naomi Watts.

Then came the topic of his books–there are two left to complete his A Song of Ice and Fire series. “I’m writing. Winter is coming, I told you, long ago… and so it is,” he began. “The Winds of Winter is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A Dream of Spring.”

But what about the fate of our beloved Daenerys? Jon Snow? Sansa?

Will the books have a different ending from the television series? Will Bran Stark become king in his story too? Martin addressed this with a somewhat convoluted response.

“Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” Martin wrote. Um…

We’re gonna need a bit more clarity than that George!

But given the rest of his comments, it seems things will be different after all. There are characters in his books who never made it to the big screen. So they’ll play a role in the story.

“[S]o if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet,” Martin said. “And yes, there will be unicorns…of a sort…”

And then, of course, Martin noted that he is working in a very different medium from Weiss and Benioff.

“They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them,” he said.Martin then made sure to say that neither his ending nor the television series’ ending is “right.” Martin dismissed wondering which one is the “true ending” as a “silly question.” He wants you to read his books, “then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet.” LOL. And everyone will!