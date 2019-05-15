George R.R. Martin May Have Had A Hand In the Wretched ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

We’re not sure what’s happening in Westeros–but sh*t has crumbled to the ground. Now, fans are convinced that George R.R. Martin is behind the Game Of Thrones ending. If you have no clue wtf we’re talking about, let us explain. Game of Thrones is based on Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book saga (that he has yet to complete). Since the show has moved beyond the timeline of the books, fans initially believed that the drama of “The Bells”— Daenerys Targaryen losing her entire golden-haired mind, and Cersei Lannister’s dull death was the work of GoT showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Now everyone isn’t so sure.

Reddit user u/sam1405 dug up some of Martin’s book quotes and essentially confirmed that the novelist might be the mastermind behind this wretched series ending. Since we do know that he shared the crucial plot points for the series with Benioff and Weiss years ago–perhaps D&D are just following GRRM’s blueprint. Check out the Reddit thread below.

That was it. That was the scouring of the shire that GRRM intended to end with. Some of it didn’t make complete sense because the way we got there was very different to how the books will get there, but that was GRRM’s ending for sure. Although, he will likely change it now (that’s assuming he ever finishes the books).

The Northmen who we assumed as the good guys are rapists. The Unsullied who we assumed are the liberators kill unarmed people. Daenerys who we assumed would be free of the curse of Targaryen genes is a mad queen. Cleganebowl results in Sandor dying by (a fall into) fire, his worst fear. GRRM wasn’t subverting our expectations like D&D tried to in the rest of season 8, but he did want to twist a knife into our guts with a cruel reminder that in the world of ice and fire, there are no good guys and bad guys.

Episode 5 may be inconsistent with the rest of season 8, but that’s because the show writers didn’t follow all the steps in getting there. But as a book reader, I’m convinced that generally speaking, that was how George wanted this story to end. GRRM himself stated the show’s ending will be pretty damn similar to his own based on everything he told D&D. I will now be downvoted into oblivion.

u/sam1405 hypothesizes that the reason we feel bamboozled by “The Bells” is that much of the context of GRRM’s books were left out since D&D insisted on speeding towards a series ending. The novelist told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he was only surprised by the Game of Thrones series finale “to a degree” because much of the tentpoles that he had in place are still the same. He said, “I mean, I think…the major points of the ending will be things that I told them, you know, five or six years ago. But there may also be changes, and there’ll be a lot added.”

So who do we need to blame?! GRRM or D&D. We do know that somebody needs to fix this foolery before the finale premieres.