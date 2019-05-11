The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Keeps Warning Us About The Finale & We’re Not Ready

As Game of Thrones rolls towards the finale, it’s been met with mixed reviews by fans — and judging from insider comments, we’re not going to like the final episodes. Over the past few weeks, the cast of Games of Thrones has warned us about the finale. Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, along with actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, have all indicated that the GoT finale won’t play out in a way that makes us happy.

First up: the notoriously cryptic showrunners. Indiewire reports that Benioff and Weiss have big plans for the night the GoT finale airs: they’ll be “in an undisclosed location, turning off [their] phones and opening various bottles.” Benioff specifies that they plan to be “very drunk and very far from the internet,” all of which indicates they think the public’s response will not be good. After all, if they expected Twitter to be singing their praises — or even just appropriately commemorating the end of a beloved show — wouldn’t they want to be around for that?

We know that Benioff and Weiss enjoy pranking cast members and audiences alike, so hopefully, they’re exaggerating in their latest comments. We certainly can’t blame them for being nervous about the reception: beyond the impact, it has on their careers, the ending of an eight-year run is an emotional moment.

“We want people to love it,” Weiss said about the show’s finale. “It matters a lot to us.” And they understand the complexities of pleasing everyone in the show’s massive fanbase: “We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions.” Weiss adds. “There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ […] you know somebody is not going to like it.”

Put that way, their vision of the finale sounds a little less frightening — but how do we account for the actors’ impressions of the finale? When asked in a PopBuzz video to describe the GoT finale in one word, Kit Harington replied “disappointing.” When his interviewer appeared, well, disappointed by his answer, the actor quickly switched it up: “I don’t know — epic,” he offers next. But what does it mean that disappointing was his first impulse?

Then there’s Emilia Clarke, who made an unforgettable face when asked if she was “happy with how things ended” on Game of Thrones. The actress notably refuses to answer the question — but her slight grimace and stilted giggle kind of say it all.

Of course, we can always hope that Harrington and Clarke were commenting on how their characters’ stories wrap up — and not on how the show ends as a whole. While Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are currently the frontrunners for the Iron Throne, that almost works against them at this point in the season. With two episodes to go, it would be surprising not to have another upset — and Dany or Jon ruling has been too neat a storyline for GoT’s traditional chaos.

Whatever the finale may bring, we’ve heard enough “spoilers” to last us a lifetime — and if it’s as bad as everyone’s hinting it is, well, at least we were warned.

Originally posted on SheKnows.