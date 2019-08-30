‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke & Rose Leslie Went On Vacation Together—We Want An Invite

Summer might be winding down but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a last-minute vacation. Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie went on vacation and the photos make their trip look so fun. The pair starred in the series together for only a few seasons, but their friendship has remained incredibly strong off-screen.

The duo took a girls trip to India together and they shared some photos from their excursions on Instagram. Posting a few photos on her social media account, Clarke captioned the images,”[T]his is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

Fans were loving the content on their Instagram feeds, with one commenting, “Daenerys and Ygritte chilling in the afterlife together be like,” and, honestly, we couldn’t agree more. On the show, both of their respective characters had a bit of bad luck – an understatement – with Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow. Both the women played characters who were at one time Jon’s love interests and well, this fantasy series definitely didn’t have a happily ever after for the wildling warrior and the would-be Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

In real life, Leslie is married to Harrington, whom she met while filming the Emmy winning series. The couple wed in June of 2018 and had been together since roughly 2012. Leslie has been a source of support for the actor, who checked into rehab following the end of Game of Thrones. Harrington’s next major role will be as a Marvel superhero in The Eternals, so fans have a lot to look forward too.

While not everyone was a fan of the series’ finale to the HBO series, we still love to see these costars remaining so close. After all, they did spend nearly a decade together filming this HBO juggernaut, taking a trip to India seems like a well-earned vacation for these two ladies.