This ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragon Theory Might Leave Daenerys Childless

Game of Thrones is coming to an end. Like, for real. The series finale is just three days away. GOT fans have a lot of guesses as to how the series will wrap up. Our guess? It won’t be a happy one. These Game of Thrones dragon death theories are really intense and we simply do not know what to do with ourselves. Everyone is speculating about the future of our dear Khaleesi turned Mad Queen. And—tbh—it’s not looking so good for her. *Spoilers ahead.* The crazy fully arrived in Episode 5. Once Dany made that decision to “burn cities to the ground” despite their surrender, she lost the faith of all of her allies. (Except maybe Grey Worm—but the man has nothing to lose now anyway and is fiercely loyal no matter what). Tyrion and Jon are for sure not on her side anymore, though. At least we hope not. Their looks of pure shock and horror said everything in last week’s episode. And you know Sansa is just sitting in Winterfell like LOL, told you so!! Fans are furiously trying to work out what the (presumably) epic series finale will bring. And the fate of Dany’s last remaining dragon is a hot topic.

There have been plenty of dragon theories in the past. Just last week, some fans were convinced Drogon had babies during season five and they were going to help Dany take Kings Landing. (Turns out one dragon was just fine). This new dragon fan theory suggests the dragon’s names have something to do with their fate. There has always been evidence pointing to the vulnerability of Dany’s three dragons. And we’ve watched two die tragically. This theory sheds some light on how the names connect to their deaths. Which might give us some insight into Drogon’s future.

The first dragon we lost was Viserion:

Viserion was named after Viserys, the second-born son of the Mad King and the rightful heir to the Targaryen throne-that is, until he was killed by having molten gold poured on his face. Viserion is power-hungry and cruel to his sister, despite his promise to care for her. Still, Daenerys goes on to name one of her dragon children after Viserys, possibly cursing Viserion to turn on her after being resurrected by the Night King.

Then we lost Rhaegal at the hands of Euron Greyjoy. Ugh.

Rhaegal is named after Rhaegar, who was Daenerys’s oldest brother-and also Jon Snow’s true father, just FYI. Before the show even begins, Rhaegar Targaryen is struck through the chest with a war hammer by Robert Baratheon during the Battle of the Trident, according to the A Song of Ice and Fire series. During “The Last of the Starks,” Rhaegal is pierced through the chest with multiple Scorpion bolts, mirroring his namesake’s death.

And finally, the theory about Drogon.

Drogon, Daenerys’s personal mount, is named after her late husband, Khal Drogo, the former leader of the Dothraki and the most loyal man in her life up until the birth of her dragons. After Mago, one of the men in his khalasar, insults Daenerys back in season one, Drogo fights him to defend his wife’s honor. While Drogo manages to kill Mago and cut out his tongue, he is left injured from the fight and his wound soon becomes infected. Daenerys attempts to use magic to heal Drogo, but ends up leaving him in a vegetative state and forces herself to smother him with a pillow to end his suffering.

So. The correlation between the names isn’t a direct line but there’s definitely some proof pointing to the fact that Drogon might not survive the end of GOT. And by the theory’s logic—we might have to watch Dany kill her dragon—her last remaining child—herself. Aw.

But it’s more than likely Dany will meet her own fate in this final episode. And we highly doubt Drogon would survive if she doesn’t.