This Deleted Scene From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Would’ve Changed Everything For Cersei

Cersei Lannister’s ending in the final season of Game of Thrones was lackluster AF. However, a Game of Thrones deleted scene that would have added so much more depth to Cersei’s downfall. As we now know, Cersei’s reign ended with her dying in the arms of the only man she loved, her twin brother Jaime Lannister. However, actress Lena Headey who portrayed Cersei dropped a bomb during a recent appearance at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany. E! News reported that according to Headey, a scene involving Cersei and her unborn baby was cut from Season 7 — and it would have explained so much about the “scorched earth”-level decisions she was making in the final season.

Per Headey, there was a pivotal scene where Cersei would “lose the baby.” Although it would’ve been a “traumatic” moment for Cersei, Headey said it would have also been a “great moment for [her].” She added, “I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would’ve served her differently.”

Instead, Cersei lost her baby in the final season when she died with Jaime in the bowels of the Red Keep. Cersei’s pregnancy was revealed late in season seven. She continued to use her unborn child as leverage to secure an alliance with Euron Greyjoy, allowing him to believe he was the father. Cersei fought to stay alive (Iron Throne be damned) by the end of season 8 when it was clear she was going to lose everything. But even that didn’t work out for her.

In the end, Cersei was always destined to lose her baby. Seeing her lose it in season 7 may have changed her motivation for decisions made in season 8, but it hardly would have saved her from her ultimate GoT fate.

Originally posted on SheKnows.