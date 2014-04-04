The fourth season of HBO’s cult TV series, “Game of Thrones,” is set to premiere this Sunday, and the hype has already reached a fever pitch. The epic drama pits fire against ice, royal against rebel, and knights against monsters—all with spectacular wardrobe and scenery. It’s so believable, in fact, that it’s easy to forget that the cast doesn’t look the same in real life.

The show’s dramatic costumes take influence from many cultures, including Japanese and Persian garb, and often includes flowing robes, armor, and lots of fur. The makeup and hair looks also range from dirty-and-disheveled to braided-and-regal, depending on the character.

Most interestingly, several of the main characters sport wigs and transformative makeup that makes the actors who portray them practically unrecognizable in real life when they’re not in costume. Daenarys, the exiled princess, is a brunette in real life (not a platinum blond); On the red carpet, Arya Stark is far from the tomboy she portrays on the show; and Jon Snow cleans up incredibly well in real life!

In honor of the Season 4 premiere, click through the slideshow above to see what the “Game of Thrones” cast looks like in real life!

Photos via HBO and Getty