Apparently, ‘Game of Thrones’ Has A “Fun” Alternate Ending Somewhere Out There

Six months after our favorite HBO series concluded, we’re just now learning that there’s a Game of Thrones alternate ending somewhere out there—at least according to Kristofer Hivju, the actor who played Jon Snow’s best bud and the beloved leader of the Free Folk, Tormund. In a recent interview with Metro UK, Hivju admitted that he and his castmates filmed what was actually a “fun” ending for the long-awaited series finale.

Fun?! An interesting choice of word for this White Walker and dragon-filled epic drama…We can only assume that what’s “fun” for Tormund must have had a little something to do with Lady Brienne of Tarth, perhaps, or partying it up with his buddy Jon in a (much more amicably) overthrown King’s Landing.

Turns out, though, we’ll never know. Audiences probably won’t be able to see this “fun” alternate ending, at least from the sound of it. Hivju made it pretty clear that this alternate ending was filmed just for kicks, meaning it’s probably scrapped on the HBO cutting room floor somewhere. (I’m not crying, you’re crying!) In his interview, Hivju explained, “Well, we shot an alternative ending that was mostly for fun. He added, slyly, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Welp. It looks like all the pesky decision-making behind Game of Thrones is still bathed in secrecy (alas, we’re not any closer to understanding why showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss delivered a rather lackluster ending to GoT—even Emilia Clarke isn’t so sure!)

While we can at least assume that Tormund was featured in this fake ending, actor Hivju wouldn’t budge when it came to giving Metro UK any other clues about who was involved. “I won’t tell you!” he said. He could only reiterate that filming it “was fun.” Welp. Thanks, a lot, Tormund—always the tease!