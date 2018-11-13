‘Game of Thrones’ Confirmed Its Final Season’s Premiere Date

Fans of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic have been wondering when ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premieres for quite some time now. In fact, the season 7 finale aired over a year ago, on Aug. 27, 2017. After much speculation and sleuthing in ‘GoT’ chatrooms across the globe, HBO has finally coughed up a date, sort of.

The confirmation comes after actress Maisie Williams, who portrays warrior Arya Stark, hinted at an April 2019 premiere back in January. The 21-year-old star quickly took to Twitter to retract her statement. “Just a tweet letting you know this Game Of Thones release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago.”

The season 8 premiere date is tucked inside a 30 second long teaser video, also posted to Twitter from the ‘Game of Thrones’ account. “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All # ForTheThrone,” reads text scattered throughout battle scenes.

Back in January, HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss determined the air date. “It was based on when they felt that they could deliver a show that the are most proud of… I suppose we could’ve said to them, ‘You must deliver by this date… But we’ve worked with them a long time and I trust them to tell us, ‘This is the time we need to make it good.’”

So when will the series, which garnered the 2018 Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, celebrate its final premiere? Mark your calendar for April 2019. We know that’s an entire month and not a day, but since the show airs on Sunday nights, you can actually eliminate everything but four days: April 7, 14, 21 or 28.

The final season is coming.