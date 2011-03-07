Galliano’s Jewish Model, Prozac Handbags!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

A model in the John Galliano presentation has a Star of David tattoo and everyone is all up in arms about it. I don’t know if they’re suggesting that Galliano would never hire a Jewish model, or if that Jewish model shouldn’t do her job and hurt her own career because a designer said deplorable things. (Stylite)

Laure de Sade used to work at Isabel Marant and now she’s the new designer of of See by Chlo. When in Paris… (WWD)

Zara is moving in to the former NBA store space on 5th Avenue. Score. (WSJ)

Rumors abound that Kanye is going to study design at Central Saint Martins. I feel like Kanye does the kind of stuff I would do if I woke up a multi-millionaire. (The Sun)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @@Lndsywixson I’m coming home tomorrow due to an allergic reaction to the make-up from the day before. 😦 Way to hurt a teen, Vikto & Rolf…

RT @annadellorusso On my way to @YSL show and then @MICHAELKORS anniversary party! Still sad MK didn’t have the partay stateside.

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV A bag for pill-poppers from Jeremy Scott for Longchamp http://twitpic.com/4778sa Prozac Nation/90s shout out?

RT @dkny I love when people who work here ask me who made my chic bag & are shocked when I say DKNY http://twitpic.com/47705q um, really?

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

A little teaser of that tennis tease Nadal for Emporio Armani…