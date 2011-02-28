StyleCaster
Galliano’s Hitler Loving Rant Caught on Tape (VIDEO)

Kerry Pieri
by

Oh man, John Galliano, now you’ve really secured a serious standing among the legions of inappropriate, disgusting, drunk, offensive douche bags of the world (see also: Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson).

The UK Sun posted a video of the Dior designer talking (slurring?) some anti-Semitic words at two women, who taped the rant on their mobiles at a Paris caf.

Part of the video has the theatrical designer really getting into it, saying, I love Hitler. People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers, would all be f**king gassed.

Apparently, it’s kind of the guy’s thing. Gallianos lawyer Stphane Zerbib, confirmed to WWD that another complaint was filed Saturday by a woman who said she lived through a similar attack at the same Parisian restaurant, La Perle. Um, get a new hobby?

Photo: Getty Images

