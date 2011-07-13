Galliano Never Apologized to Dior, Italians in Armani!

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

“I’m surprised that I did not get a call or a word of excuse from him [John Galliano],” Bernard Arnault told Newsweek, continuing “After all that I did for him?” See, fashion is like family! [Newsweek]

Italian Olympic athletes will be dressed by Giorgio Armani for the next Olympic games. This is an Italian dreamboat we can’t wait to board. [WWD]

A slideshow of Sarah Jessica Parker’s best red carpet looks, for turn-of-the-millenium flashbacks. [Vogue]

One of her funniest posts yet and it’s all about sheer dressing. She’s a genius. [Man Repeller]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @mrjoezee It’s like my first day back at school. Going to Brooklyn now for my first day back filming #AllOnTheLine Season 2! #YAY You’re going to be the coolest kid on the playground.

RT @RackedNY Would you rather wear a bodycon dress with Steve Buscemi’s face on it, or a nightie with Beyonce’s face on it? We can’t have both?

RT @fashionfoiegras New September Cover update: rumoured that Daisy Lowe with cover Playboy for September issue. Something tells me the September issue isn’t as important in the porn industry.

RT @InterviewNews Here are 10 Harry Potter-themed pop song parodies, if that’s what you’re in the mood for this morning. Always.