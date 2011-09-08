Galliano Found Guilty of Racism By Parisian Court

Designer John Galliano was found guilty on charges of racism by a Parisian court Thursday. The allegations stemmed from an anti-Semitic tirade made by Galliano towards patrons in a Paris caf earlier this year.

The designer will serve no jail time but has been issued a suspended fine of 5,000, meaning he’ll face payments only if he is involved in another incident.

During his original trial, Galliano blamed his racist remarks on an addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs. Galliano has since claimed that he has sought help for his problem with addiction.

“They are not views that I hold or believe in,” Galliano said during his original trial. “I apologize for the sadness this whole affair has caused.”

Galliano declined to appear in court during sentencing where he faced a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of 22,500.

Galliano assumed creative control of Dior in 1996 but was dismissed because of his anti-Semitic outbursts back in March 2011.

[via BBC]

