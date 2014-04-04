18 Insanely Cool Art Prints to Help You Start a Gallery Wall

When it comes to interior design, gallery walls seem to be the newest thing du jour. It’s exactly what it sounds like—a space on your wall that you cover with framed images or prints, as if you’re at gallery. If you’ve been anywhere near Pinterest in the past six months, you’ve probably seen tons of them.

MORE: What Color Should I Paint My Room? 7 Tips to Figure it Out

The best thing about gallery walls is the fact that you can use any type of art—prints, paintings, sketches, postcards, and magazine pull-outs—and the result is always invariably cool.

MORE: 50 DIY Decorating Tips Every Girl Should Know

To that end, we’ve rounded up 18 of our favorite affordable prints to buy that’ll help you start the most Pinterest-worthy gallery wall ever.