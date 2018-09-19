StyleCaster
Share

Make Your Home Feel Like a Museum with These 21 Gallery Wall Templates

What's hot
StyleCaster

Make Your Home Feel Like a Museum with These 21 Gallery Wall Templates

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Make Your Home Feel Like a Museum with These 21 Gallery Wall Templates
21 Start slideshow
Photo: A Beautiful Mess.

Gallery walls are like incredibly gourmet meals, involved desserts and hyper-luxurious baths. They’re things you see on Pinterest and bookmark for later, knowing full well you’ll likely never re-create them. Because, really, how could you? Gourmet meals are hard to perfect; DIY desserts gone wrong are more common than DIY desserts gone right (we’ve all seen Nailed It); and no one has the time (or patience) to line their tub with crystals and fill it with rose petals before settling in for a dip.

Gallery walls are similar—you have to amass art in complementary sizes, then you have to figure out how to display it. Not only that, but your display has to look aesthetically appealing, feel orderly (never cluttered) and go with everything else in the room.

That hasn’t stopped me from dreaming, though. And it hasn’t stopped the myriad people who bookmark pictures of gallery walls on the reg, either.

MORE: 23 Under-the-Radar Artists to Shop (and Follow) Online

I’ve lived in four different apartments in the last five years, so moving into a new home has become something of a routine for me. I’ve mastered the whole packing, then unpacking, then decorating thing. But one thing that never fails to trip me up is displaying my art—specifically, figuring out how to hang art in a way that’s efficient, aesthetically appealing and generally stress-free.

Every time I try to hang stuff up, concerns consume me. Am I putting this print at the right height? Is this mirror as far away from the wall as the one opposite it? No, it’s closer, right? Oh my God, is that painting slanted? The only reason anything’s currently hung up in my apartment is because my dad got sick of my shit and started nailing things into the wall semi-haphazardly.

MORE: How to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Plate, According to Actual Charcutiers

Gallery walls are the kind of thing I’m surrounded by in my wildest dreams—dreams where I’m not only chill enough to figure out how to hang stuff in a straight line, but so masterfully chill I managed to hang stuff up in an artsy, complicated way. I spend my days reading in my living room full of gallery walls before cooking an incredibly gourmet meal, baking an involved dessert and enjoying a hyper-luxurious bath.

I don’t know how to make the rest of these things attainable, but I have figured out how to make gallery walls more so. I’ve created templates—templates you can pin to your digital vision boards and scale when you’ve decided to take the plunge and create a gallery wall of your own.

Since art comes in different shapes and sizes (and since people have different preferences regarding gallery walls), I’ve included 21 templates for you to choose from. Some are minimalist; others are maximalist. But all of them are sure to make the DIY gallery wall of your dreams a little more within reach. (For what it’s worth, I have my eye on templates 1, 5, 8 and 13.)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

For the decorator who has so many photos, they're not even sure where to put them anymore.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Got way more vertical art than horizontal art? We got you.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Problem: You've have tons of art that's (almost) the same size. Solution: This.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Because negative space can be fun, too.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

The easiest way to achieve stunning gallery wall status. All you need is five pieces of art. Five.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

This soothes my organization-loving soul.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Ain't nothing wrong with a little symmetry.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Pro tip: Fill this template's smallest boxes with wall decor, rather than art, for a seriously dynamic display.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Just barely off balance. Just barely.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Not your average linear display.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

A next-level template for the gallery-wall fiend.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Why put your four vertical pieces on one wall and your two horizontal pieces on another when you could do this, instead?

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

The minimalist's approach to the gallery wall.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

For maximum fun, coordinate your two centerpieces and make the other five completely different.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Not sure why you'd have art in these dimensions. But, hey, it's a thing. And double hey, we support it.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Watch those lines.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

For the decorator who loves negative space—and square photos.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Don't worry about the height on your horizontal pieces. Just make sure they're long enough to stretch beyond one vertical piece and hit the midpoint of the other.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

In case you were super into the template on slide 11 but didn't have a horizontal piece to fill that void on top.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

Proof big art works in a gallery wall, too.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.
STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art

One massive rectangle, made up of tiny ones.

Photo: Lindsey Lanquist.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Up-and-Coming Models of Colors Dominating High-Fashion Runways

The Up-and-Coming Models of Colors Dominating High-Fashion Runways
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Gallery Wall Templates That Will Help You Hang Your Art
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share