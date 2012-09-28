Kanye Being Kanye: A Brief Guide to Mr. West Looking Cool in the Front Row

A few years ago, Kanye West was mostly known for being a rapper whose most covetable fashion accessory was a gold chain and a Rolex. Nowadays, he’s decked out in Givenchy (and occasionally women’s Celine) and sits front row at shows like Marchesa and, most recently, Dior. Heck, he he even held his own fashion show in Paris for two seasons.

After catching a glimpse of Yeezy at the Dior show today in Paris, we decided to trace his time in the front row back to the days when he would vamp it up with former flame Amber Rose. He’s certainly come a long way and now mostly spends his precious moments in the front row shopping for his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

As an epic fashion month comes to a close, click through the gallery above for a look back at Yeezy’s best front row moments over the years!