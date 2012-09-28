Kanye Being Kanye: A Brief Guide to Mr. West Looking Cool in the Front Row

A few years ago, Kanye West was mostly known for being a rapper whose most covetable fashion accessory was a gold chain and a Rolex. Nowadays, he’s decked out in Givenchy (and occasionally women’s Celine) and sits front row at shows like Marchesa and, most recently, Dior. Heck, he he even held his own fashion show in Paris for two seasons.
After catching a glimpse of Yeezy at the Dior show today in Paris, we decided to trace his time in the front row back to the days when he would vamp it up with former flame Amber Rose. He’s certainly come a long way and now mostly spends his precious moments in the front row shopping for his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
As an epic fashion month comes to a close, click through the gallery above for a look back at Yeezy’s best front row moments over the years!
Kanye West made his presence known in skintight leather pants at the photo call outside of the Christian Dior show today in Paris. Click for more Yeezy fashion week action.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir when they attended the Marchesa show this past New York Fashion Week. As you can see, they were both very into the show. Kanye gazed longingly at the dresses, perhaps dressing Kim up in Georgina Chapman's princess-approved creations.
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
At more indie designer Louise Goldin's show, Yeezy had to explain to Kimmy the significance of the garments. You can take the girl out of Herve Leger, but you can't take the Herve Leger out of the girl.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
KimYe hit up the the Valentino Haute-Couture show and Yeezy seemed relaxed. Perhaps he didn't see anything to style Kim in.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
At the Givenchy Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show, Yeezy looked like a kid in a candy store, ready to devour Riccardo Tisci's designs.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sometimes, Kanye kisses Naomi Campbell at the Givenchy show. Jealous? We are. Okay, so this may not be a front row shot -- but how could we resist?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Things are a little bit more lax at London Fashion Week, so Kanye was able to spend the Burberry show cracking up with Sienna Miller.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry
Yeezy looked astute and ready to shop at the Christopher Kane show.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Cheesing for the camera at the Sonia Rykiel show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Yeezy had a leopard moment at the Vivienne Westwood show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Somehow, Yeezy makes all the ladies laugh in the front row. Here he is hanging with Vanessa Hudgens at the Jeremy Scott show.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
When Kanye attends Rodarte, it's no laughing matter. Here is his business face.
Dario Cantatore/Getty Images
Again with the utter jubilation! Yeezy charmed Kelly Osbourne at the Jeremy Scott show.
Andy Kropa/Getty Images