Non-Cheesy Themed Party Ideas To Spice Up Your Galentine’s Day Soiree

Valentine’s Day weekend may be just around the corner, but TBH we’re way more excited to celebrate Galentine’s Day this year. Sure, “Parks and Recreation’s” fictional politician Leslie Knope may the one responsible for the genius advent of Galentine’s Day, but the pre-Valentine’s Day event (AKAFebruary 13) is now a bonafide day of self-love and of course, the perfect excuse for getting to indulge with your besties and hosting a Galentine’s Day Themed party—whether you’re single or attached.

Valentine’s Month has always been one of my favorite parts of the year. I personally adore the quintessential ‘Hallmark Holiday”— not because I find it to be particularly significant in sentiment per se, but because I love all things red and pink, eating copious amount of chocolate sans the guilt (um, it’s a holiday people!), and heart and cherub motifs are my absolute favorite.

While all of these Cupid-approved motifs certainly qualify as themes in their own right, we’ve dug a little deeper and rounded up some additional fun themed party ideas to help you celebrate with your pals this year. Of course, a full-blown party may not be possible this year—thanks to social distancing regulations in place in much of the country—but whether you host a virtual celebration over Zoom or host a small and safe get-together with perhaps some cute face masks to match, there are plenty of ways we can still get festive this year without risking the health of ourselves and others.

From anti-Valentine’s Day decor for the less-than-romantic among us to decor ideas borrowed from your favorite rom-com flicks, scroll through below to check out these fun Galentine’s Day party themes to get in the spirit and show all of your ride-or-dies just how much you love ’em.

Pajama Party