StyleCaster
Share

Non-Cheesy Themed Party Ideas To Spice Up Your Galentine’s Day Soiree

What's hot
StyleCaster

Non-Cheesy Themed Party Ideas To Spice Up Your Galentine’s Day Soiree

Mia Maguire
by
Non-Cheesy Themed Party Ideas To Spice Up Your Galentine’s Day Soiree
Photo: Courtesy of Adobe.

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day weekend may be just around the corner, but TBH we’re way more excited to celebrate Galentine’s Day this year. Sure, “Parks and Recreation’s” fictional politician Leslie Knope may the one responsible for the genius advent of Galentine’s Day, but the pre-Valentine’s Day event (AKAFebruary 13) is now a bonafide day of self-love and of course, the perfect excuse for getting to indulge with your besties and hosting a Galentine’s Day Themed party—whether you’re single or attached.

Valentine’s Month has always been one of my favorite parts of the year. I personally adore the quintessential ‘Hallmark Holiday”— not because I find it to be particularly significant in sentiment per se, but because I love all things red and pink, eating copious amount of chocolate sans the guilt (um, it’s a holiday people!), and heart and cherub motifs are my absolute favorite.

While all of these Cupid-approved motifs certainly qualify as themes in their own right, we’ve dug a little deeper and rounded up some additional fun themed party ideas to help you celebrate with your pals this year. Of course, a full-blown party may not be possible this year—thanks to social distancing regulations in place in much of the country—but whether you host a virtual celebration over Zoom or host a small and safe get-together with perhaps some cute face masks to match, there are plenty of ways we can still get festive this year without risking the health of ourselves and others.

From anti-Valentine’s Day decor for the less-than-romantic among us to decor ideas borrowed from your favorite rom-com flicks, scroll through below to check out these fun Galentine’s Day party themes to get in the spirit and show all of your ride-or-dies just how much you love ’em.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pajama Party

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of SHEIN.

Throw it back to good old fashioned sleepover parties and host a PJ party (over Zoom or IRL). What better excuse to treat yourself to a new pair of luxe pajamas?

SHEIN Satin Pajama Set $18.99
buy it

“Bridgerton”

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of Redbubble.

Pay homage to everyone’s favorite show this year—get dresses up AF, sip on some fine teas, and marvel at the dreamy Simon Hasting’s with a portrait poster or virtual background.

Duke Bridgerton Poster $14.32+
buy it

Your Favorite Rom-Com

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed party ideas

Courtesy of KyFashion.

Whether you and your squad can’t get enough of Legally Blonde or Never Been Kissed, plan your G-day party around your favorite rom-com or “chick flick.” Don’t forget to get some Ell Wood-inspired decor to add to the unapologetically-pink ambiance too.

Legally Blonde Tapestry $27.99
buy it

Murder Mystery

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of Unsolved Case Files.

Solve a murder mystery together as a team—it’s called group work, and it’s actually fun. Plus, this game is just as much fun to play over Zoom as it is in person.

Murder Mystery Game $29.99
buy it

Tarot Night

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of US Games Systems INC.

If you and your crew are still channeling new year, new me vibes, why not host a G-day party with some reflection and prediction?

The Rider Tarot Deck $15.40
buy it

Anti-Valentine’s Day

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of Nerdy Words.

For all of the cynics and non-romantic types, poke fun at the over-the-top Hallmark Holiday with some V-day-hate decor and perhaps some sarcastic Cards Against Humanity to match.

Love Stinks Balloons $15.99
buy it

“Sex & The City”

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of Amazon.

With all the buzz surrounding the upcoming SATC movie, what better time to host a SATC-themed party inspired by your favorite gal group? Add some trivia to bring a little competition to the soiree—and don’t forget the cosmopolitans!

SATC Trivia Book $7.99
buy it

Karaoke Night

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of BONAOK.

Who doesn’t love a solid Karaoke sesh with the girls? While heading to your favorite bar may be off the table this G-day, you can invest in some affordable equipment to recreate the experience at home.

Karaoke Microphone $30.99
buy it

We Love The ’90s

STYLECASTER | Galentine's Day Themed Party Ideas

Courtesy of Amazon.

Everyone loves a good ’90s theme, and whether you opt for the “Saved By The Bell” aesthetic or each dress up as your favorite Spice Girl, it’s gonna be a good time.

'90s Backdrop $9.99
buy it

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share