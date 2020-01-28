18 Galentine’s Day Gifts For Your Single Ladies Soiree

Scroll To See More Images

Parks and Recreation’s fictional politician Leslie Knope may the one responsible for the genius advent of Galentine’s Day, but the pre-Valentine’s Day event (honored February 13 of each year) is now a beloved and bonafide day of self-love, and of course, the perfect excuse for getting to indulge with your besties—whether you’re single or attached. Valentine’s Month has always been one of my favorite parts of the year. I personally adore the quintessential ‘Hallmark Holiday”— not because I find it to be particularly significant in sentiment per se, but because I love all things red and pink, eating copious amount of chocolate sans the guilt (um, it’s a holiday people!), and heart and cherub motifs are my absolute favorite.

Regardless, Galentine’s Day is just a straight-up fun reason to celebrate yourself and your die-hard girl gang, who’s there for you whether you’re happily coupled up, in the process of a gut-wrenching breakup or charting the murky waters of dating on the apps. Basically, your girls (or guys) have your back, so the fact that Galentine’s Day wasn’t even an actual thing until 2010 is frankly, kind of surprising. Alas, it’s been going strong for a decade, and if you want to gift the leading ladies in your life this holiday, we have some pretty stellar ideas at a wide array of price points to cater to just about any budget. “Every February 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.” – Leslie Knope. Cheers!

This genius collab was practically made for Galentine’s Day. Lipstick paired with a pair of complementary comfy/sexy undies? I love it.

A contemporary spin-off of the classic BFF necklace.

If your girls (or you) haven’t experienced the joy of the newfound weighted blanket, please take my word it — they’ll be eternally thankful.

Gift your go-to workout buddy with a new pair of active leggings by one of my favorite brands.

Because the gift of a facial (or microtreatment) is damn priceless.

If you know me, you know I’m STAN for Tan-Luxe, and now they have a cute gift set so you can your girls on board.

This eyeshadow palette is downright gorgeous, and there’s a hue for everyone in here.

Who says men should be the ones sending you flowers?

I’ve never met a person who doesn’t adore a cashmere scarf.

A gift that will definitely keep giving.

Another gift that will keep on giving…at least once a month.

Trust me, she’s going to be obsessed with this incredible multi-tasker.

Jordache is back and seriously, better than ever.

No caption necessary here.

A customized assortment of clean beauty products is a solid gifting option for the beauty aficionado in the group.

Cute and practical.

For the friend that has a penchant for one of the following: sarcasm, puns or boozy brunches. Or, you know, all three.

Because really, this is the best darn razor I’ve ever used.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.