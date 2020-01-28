StyleCaster
18 Galentine’s Day Gifts For Your Single Ladies Soiree

Mia Maguire
by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Parks and Recreation’s fictional politician Leslie Knope may the one responsible for the genius advent of Galentine’s Day, but the pre-Valentine’s Day event (honored February 13 of each year) is now a beloved and bonafide day of self-love, and of course, the perfect excuse for getting to indulge with your besties—whether you’re single or attached. Valentine’s Month has always been one of my favorite parts of the year. I personally adore the quintessential ‘Hallmark Holiday”— not because I find it to be particularly significant in sentiment per se, but because I love all things red and pink, eating copious amount of chocolate sans the guilt (um, it’s a holiday people!), and heart and cherub motifs are my absolute favorite.

Regardless, Galentine’s Day is just a straight-up fun reason to celebrate yourself and your die-hard girl gang, who’s there for you whether you’re happily coupled up, in the process of a gut-wrenching breakup or charting the murky waters of dating on the apps. Basically, your girls (or guys) have your back, so the fact that Galentine’s Day wasn’t even an actual thing until 2010 is frankly, kind of surprising.  Alas, it’s been going strong for a decade, and if you want to gift the leading ladies in your life this holiday, we have some pretty stellar ideas at a wide array of price points to cater to just about any budget. “Every February 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.” – Leslie Knope. Cheers!

Parade-x-Bite-Beauty-Balloon-Set

Parade.

Parade x BITE Balloon Lip Set $32
buy it

This genius collab was practically made for Galentine’s Day. Lipstick paired with a pair of complementary comfy/sexy undies? I love it.

The-Giving-Keys-You-Are-Not-Alone-Set-galentines

The Giving Keys.

You Are Not Alone Necklace Set $62
buy it

A contemporary spin-off of the classic BFF necklace.

Brooklyn-Bedding-Dual-Therapy-Weighted-Blanket-Silhouette

Brooklyn Bedding.

Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted… $129
buy it

If your girls (or you) haven’t experienced the joy of the newfound weighted blanket, please take my word it — they’ll be eternally thankful.

Everlane-the-perfect-legging

Everlane.

Everlane The Perfect Legging $58
buy it

Gift your go-to workout buddy with a new pair of active leggings by one of my favorite brands.

EverBody-Gift-Card-Galentines

Ever/Body.

Ever/Body Gift Card $250
buy it

Because the gift of a facial (or microtreatment) is damn priceless.

Tan-Luxe-Super-glow-set

Tan-Luxe.

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Skin Edit Set $55
buy it

If you know me, you know I’m STAN for Tan-Luxe, and now they have a cute gift set so you can your girls on board.

Pacifica Animal Palette ulta

Ulta.

Pacifica Beauty Magic Eyeshadow Palette $24
buy it

This eyeshadow palette is downright gorgeous, and there’s a hue for everyone in here.

Bouqs

Bouqs.

Bouqs Galentine's Day Flowers $44
buy it

Who says men should be the ones sending you flowers?

Jo-Smith-Cashmere-Scarf-Galentines

Jo Smith.

Jo Smith Cashmere Scarf $220
buy it

I’ve never met a person who doesn’t adore a cashmere scarf.

Lelo-Soraya-deep-rose-galentines-day

Lelo.

Lelo Soraya 2 $219
buy it

A gift that will definitely keep giving.

Boxy-charm-january

BoxyCharm.

BoxyCharm $25
buy it

Another gift that will keep on giving…at least once a month.

Dermaflash-Luxe-ulta

Ulta.

Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning… $129.35
buy it

Trust me, she’s going to be obsessed with this incredible multi-tasker.

jordache denim shopbop 18 Galentines Day Gifts For Your Single Ladies Soiree

Shopbop.

Jordache Half & Half Jeans $275
buy it

Jordache is back and seriously, better than ever.

Kitsch-boss-bobby-pin

Kitsch.

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Rhinestone… $20.20
buy it

No caption necessary here.

Naked-Poppy-E-Gift-Card

Naked Poppy.

Naked Poppy E-Gift Card $25
buy it

A customized assortment of clean beauty products is a solid gifting option for the beauty aficionado in the group.

Welly-Travrler-galentines-day

Welly.

Welly Traveler 12 oz. Bottle $30
buy it

Cute and practical.

Galentines-day-candle-urban-outfitters

Urban Outfitters.

Ryan Porter Candle $29
buy it

For the friend that has a penchant for one of the following: sarcasm, puns or boozy brunches. Or, you know, all three.

AC-Razor-Kit-Light-Blue-EDIT-PNG_No_Lid-1

Athena Club.

Athena Club Razor Kit $9
buy it

Because really, this is the best darn razor I’ve ever used.

