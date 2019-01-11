27 Galentine’s Day Gifts That Are Actually Cute Enough to Buy Your Friends

Scroll To See More Images

Honestly, who cares about Valentine’s Day when the day before is so much less stressful? Galentine’s Day (AKA February 13) is the freakin’ best. You typically only have one romantic partner (apologies if you’re polyamorous or just a self-proclaimed thot), but you can have an endless number of gal pals. That’s why Galentine’s Day is the ultimate day to show your friends you care. Treat your BFFs with a Galentine’s Day gift that’s actually cute this year. After all, they did still support you even when you thought it was a good idea to get back with your ex. (We all make mistakes, K?)

Look, we all get gifts that we don’t actually like. It’s part of life. But when those gifts come from our best friends? Ouch. We thought they knew us! It’s not like we spend every single weekend together talking about what we love (and hate). Oh, wait. We do. They should know what kind of gift we’d be thrilled to receive. Like, come on, Jill. You know I’m too bougie to paint my own nails. Why’d you get me so much nail polish? It’s honestly insulting to our friendship.

Of course, some people are harder to shop for than others. For instance, I never know what to get my roommate. But, I know she can never have too many re-usable grocery bags. So, when I find a cute one, I snag it. I know she’ll use it. Finding something that’s useful to a person is an important skill, because this is what I’ve found: A lot of people hate stuff. They don’t want a bunch of random things that aren’t useful to them. (TBH they’d hate my room decor.) In those cases, shopping for something that’s not a vacuum, or whatever that kind of person thinks is a useful gift, can be difficult. Just accept this candle shaped like a gnome, JILL!

Lucky for you, I’ve taken my vast gift-giving knowledge and applied it to Galentine’s Day. I rounded up 27 Galentine’s Day gifts that are actually cute and useful. There’s something for everyone—even Jill.

Crescent Hoop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

For the friend who always has on a cute outfit. (Seriously, how?)

Soul Sisters Journal, $9.95 at Paper Source

For the meticulous note-taker who also happens to be your soul sister.

Hydrate + Glow Natural Skincare Mini Collection, $39 at ban.do

For the beauty guru who never shuts up about face oils.

2″ Live Assorted Succulents (Set of 4), $20 at Urban Outfitters

For the friend who can’t keep any other kind of plant alive.

The Secret Ingredient Tea Towel, $13 at Modcloth

For the confidence queen.

Crystal Bluetooth Speaker, $58 at Anthropologie

For the dance like nobody’s watching friend.

Madewell x Maslo Tassel Necklace, $46 at Madewell

For the friend who loves a good neutral.

Best Buds Cosmetic Bag, $40.95 at Paper Source

For the friend who still carries their makeup in Ziploc bags.

Stainless Steel Thermal Mug, $28 at ban.do

For the coffee-addicted friend.

Time to Unwind Floral Robe, $19 at Modcloth

For the friend who’s somehow always in bed.

BFF Postcard Packet, $15 at Valfre

For the friend who will see these and just get it.

Calypso St. Barth Eau de Parfum, $75 at Anthropologie

For the bougie friend.

Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic Book, $17 at Madewell

For the astrology-lover. (Just probably not any Geminis.)

Project 62-Letter Board, $14.99 at Target

For the desk-aesthetic queen.

Strawberry Earrings, $22.99 at ban.do

For the friend so quirky she puts Zooey Deschanel to shame.

Suede Wrap Big Dot Journal, $29 at Urban Outfitters

For the poet—or the friend who’s always doodling.

Bud of Course Mini Vase Set, $30 at Modcloth

For the friend who always seems to receive fresh flowers. (It’s OK. I’m not jealous…)

Work It Out Exercise Mat, $32 at ban.do

For the yogi who fully appreciates the beauty of a good taco.

Agate Moscow Mule Mug, $30 at Anthropologie

For the friend who knows you could always use a drink.

Evening Bloom Heat Pillow, $35.95 at Paper Source

For the friend who’s always cold and won’t shut up about it. (You know who you are.)

Ask Me About My Feelings Pocket Tee, $36 at ban.do

For the friend who’s always in their ~feelings~.

Bandana, $12.50 at Madewell

For the friend who’s figured out how to pull off the bandana look.

Modern Ring Pendant Necklace, $16 at Urban Outfitters

For the closet romantic.

Weekends and Chocolate Bath Fizzy Set, $28 at Anthropologie

For the friend who has a bathtub big enough to stretch out in. (Ugh, the dream.)

Artful Entertaining Cocktail Shaker, $25 at Modcloth

For the friend who’s always throwing a shindig.

The Art of Feminism, $45 at ban.do

For…all of us. Duh.

Recreation Center Ceramic Blue Doodle Mug, $46 at Madewell

For the friend who has one mug from high school that they still use every day. (Buy a new one, Jill!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.