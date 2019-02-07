Celebrity Galentine’s Day Celebrations We Would Die to Be a Part Of

Scroll To See More Images

Since Park and Recreation‘s “Galentine’s Day” episode in 2010, Galentine’s Day has been a mainstay in American culture, and where better to look for Galentine’s Day date ideas than celebrities? For those who are unaware, Galentine’s Day (a fictional-turned-real-life holiday created by Parks and Recreation) is a nonofficial holiday which occurs on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day. The holiday, an anti-Valentine’s Day for friends instead of couples, has become so popular that celebrities like Jenna Dewan, Bella Hadid and Blake Lively have taken to their Instagrams with their own Galentine’s Day celebrations.

As we look forward to this year’s Galetine’s Day, we’re looking back at the most #goals-worthy celebrity Galentine’s Days of the past decade. From Bella Hadid and Blake Lively celebrating the day before Valentine’s Day with their family members to Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Rashida Jones’s Galentine’s Day hangout in celebration of the holiday they created, we can’t wait to see what 2019’s Galentine’s Day has in store for our favorite celebrities. As seen by these stars, you don’t need to be single to celebrate Galentine’s Day. All you need is some best friends, lots of laughs and an Instagram and camera to share your memories with.

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hahn

Poehler, Plaza and Jones created (and popularized) Galentine’s Day with their Parks and Recreations episode nine years ago, so it makes sense that they’re the ones who are keeping the tradition alive, with the assist from Kathryn Hahn. For Galentine’s Day 2018 (eight years since their Parks and Recreation episode) the costars reunited for an iconic Galentine’s Day selfie. And though Hahn didn’t star in the Galentine’s Day episode, she did play a recurring character in Parks and Recreation. “💘happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive. 💘” Plaza wrote on her Instagram.

Jenna Dewan and Emmanuelle Chriqui

Dewan and Chriqui have been best friends for years, so it makes sense that they spent Galentine’s Day together in 2018. Though Dewan was still married to then-husband Channing Tatum at the time, she used February 13 to have some quality time with her best girlfriend. The celebration? A simple girls’ night of laughs and chocolate. “Girls night in laughing on the floor surrounded by chocolate is always a good idea👏🏼❤️ thank you @lindt_chocolate for giving us this moment #galentines #lindtlove,” Dewan wrote on her Instagram.

Sophia Bush

Bush has had several relationships in the public eye, but for Valentine’s Day 2015, the actress celebrated Galentine’s Day instead. For the occasion, Bush had a wine night with two of her best friends, Vanesssa Magos and Jenny Smart, at one of their favorite restaurants in Los Angeles. Not sure what went down at the dinner, but the four-hour meal must have been fun for the ladies to stay at the restaurant for so long. “#galentinesday with my best gals. A perfect 4 hour dinner thanks to @smokeoilsalt, aka our favorite new restaurant in LA. How did I get so lucky!? #happiness #forfriendship #sisterwives #wifelife,” Bush wrote on her Instagram.

Bella Hadid and Yolanda Hadid

Though Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had rekindled their romance by Valentine’s Day 2018, the model celebrated the holiday with her other number one: her mom, Yolanda Hadid. For their Galentine’s Day, the mother-daughter duo went to dinner at Mr. Chows in New York City. Paparazzi shots of the Hadids show them walking around in New York, dressed in all black with long-stemmed red roses in their hands. Hadid even shared a video of her and her mom at dinner on her Instagram, letting her fans know that there’s only one Valentine in her life. “My forever valentine !” she wrote on Instagram.

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively

What better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day than with your sister? That’s what Blake Lively did in 2017 when she celebrated the unofficial holiday with her sister, Robyn Lively, and her mom, Elaine Lively. The Livelys attended a L’Oréal Paris event, where Blake and her sis posed side by side. In honor of the holiday, the Gossip Girl star even styled her hair with a heart in the back. After the event, Lively took to her Instagram with a photo of her and her sister relaxing post-red-carpet. “♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤,” she wrote.