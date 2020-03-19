Gal Gadot Is Getting Dragged on Twitter for Her Celebrity Social-Distancing Singalong

In this week’s edition of celebrities who remain completely out of touch with reality, we present Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” celebrity coronavirus cover. If you haven’t seen the video in question by now, well, just listen to the Twitterverse’s warning before you dive in: it’s “cringey.” A not so wonderful result for the Wonder Woman star.

We’re sure Gadot, 34, had good intentions when she first set out to recruit other celebrities for a singalong of John Lennon’s famous song. In fact, we’re sure she even felt that it would be inspiring, just like the video she cited of the young Italian man playing “Imagine” from his balcony in quarantine. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together,” the actress said, before kicking off her rendition.

Except, this wasn’t inspiring like BTS’ concert cancelations or small businesses’ donations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Users on Twitter were quick to point out that the result was something far more self-soothing than universally useful.

Many also wondered if the long list of celebrities involved—including Amy Adams, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Chris O’Dowd, Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Lynda Carter, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Natalie Portman, Norah Jones, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Will Ferrell, Zoë Kravitz and more—were putting their money where their mouth is, instead.

“To Gal Gadot and all the rich celebrities in that video with money, top insurance, and are out of touch to the struggle of everyday American during this time: The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don’t need a Beetle song trying to make it better,” wrote one Twitter user.

Others weighed in on the general irony of the video, where “rich” people were trying too hard to be “relatable.”