Gaga Wears Fangs For Flight

We as a culture (and as a style website) often envy celebrities’ knack for wearing attractive, yet functional airport attire. Comfy jeans, usually flats, and almost always a scarf that can double as a blanket in a pinch. However… some days you just want to look like an extra from Lost Boys while you’re flying 30,000 feet above sea level. Like, for example, when Lady Gaga landed in Heathrow airport today.

Not that anything she does or wears fazes us anymore, but one would think that dressing like a blood-sucking acrobat might be a little bothersome on an airplane. Like, what happens when the flight attendants run out of Type O Bloody Marys? Or when they ask you where your pants are? Maybe British Airways was having a True Blood marathon…but we doubt it.We’re almost hesitant to say anything about Gaga’s sartorial choices, but this is for her well-being. If you can’t carry liquid on a plane…should you really be allowed fangs?

The first step is admitting you have a problem…and we suggest maybe Gaga consult SCstylist the next time she has a layover in London. Although, we probably won’t reccommend Kermit the Frog coats…

P.S. Marc Jacobs announced last night that he will be having a Fashion Week after party this year, and will be dedicating it to the fang-baring flyer. Can they please have babies? It would be a perf announcement following Marc’s Cape Cod wedding. “Lady Gaga is having our baby.” Please?