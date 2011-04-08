Gaga Plays Editor, You Can Be Her Assistant!

Remember back when you applied to colleges and agonized over your “personal essay,” which really was just a practice inelaborate BS? Here’s another essay many of you will equally slave over, but trust me, the payoff is a once in a lifetime opportunity far more interesting than four years in any university.

Just a week after V Magazine announced Lady Gaga would be heading her own column, she is further testing our her chops as editrix. Metro, the free newspaper with branches in 20 countries and over 100 cities, is welcoming Gaga as a global guest-editor-in-chief on May 17. The plans are to zero in on issues involving equality and individuality in true Born This Way fashion. As the album comes out the following week, it seems like a ploy to promote her album but, hey, you know we were all going to buy it anyway.

Here’s where you come inMetro is hosting an essay contest to search for Gaga’s editorial assistant. That’s right, you get to hang with theMother Monster for an entire day and add on to your resume (though we can all agree the former is far more rewarding.)

They’re not just taking any old fan, either, you have to dig pretty deep:

Lets see how fans would define what Born This Way is for them, says Lady Gaga. I say I was born to be brave. Thats part of my mission in life. I was born to follow my artistic visions. Look into yourself. Are you born to be brave?

Check back on Metro on April 18 to see more details on how to enter, and start writing!