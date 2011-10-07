Gaga Makes A Splash in White Frames (FYI: We Want Some Too!)

While Lady Gaga might not be a trendsetter (I don’t plan on stepping out in a meat dress anytime soon), she is one of the most popular and eccentric figures in modern pop culture. From her never-ending platforms to her wild and colorful hair styles, Gaga is all about the shock value. Which is why it was so surprising to see her in a relatively toned-down look, sporting turquoise shoes, a white lace dress and cute white eyeglasses. (To be fair, she kept things interesting with blue blush and mint-blond hair.)

We took a cue from the Mother Monster’s style and checked out some of the cutest white eyewear for the fall. From aviators to reading glasses, check out these snow-white frames and let us know which one is your fave!