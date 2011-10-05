Gaga, Gisele and…Bethenny? The Richest Female Entertainers

The Forbes list of the highest earning women in entertainment is always way more interesting than the men’s list. Trust me, I would much rather know which biddies are ballin’ out than read about which loser rich guys are blowing their millions on younger women and bad suits.

Of course the usual suspects made the list, with Oprah on top again. She made $290 million this year. (I guess cancelling her show didn’t exactly hurt her checking account.) Gisele Bndchen, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift were also present, basking in their rich, rich, skinny glory.There was one surprise on this list: former Bravo housewife and margarita maven Bethenny Frankel.

Now, I remember when her brand Skinnygirl Cocktails sold for a whopping nine figures, but it was still crazy to see her name admist these heavy hitters. She banked a cool $55 million. She is really a remarkable success story. I certainly recall the first season of Real Housewives of New York where she lived in a studio apartment on the Upper East Side that could barely fit a bed. Times have changed, my friends. Times have changed.