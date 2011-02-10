Gaga Gets The Vogue Treatment And A God-Awful Wig

The photos from Lady Gaga’s Vogue cover story shot by Mario Testino are finally out, and I have mixed feelings about them. On one hand, I am pleasantly surprised how Anna and Co. softened up her look a bit, while still allowing her to stay true to herself and her signature, theatrical style. Her tattoos are in full view, and she’s dressed in an eclectic group of designers, including theHaider Ackermann cover look anda particularly amazing Alexander McQueen dress from Sarah Burton’s Spring 2011 collection.

However, while Gaga and the clothing look gorgeous, I really can’t stand that wig she’s wearing. The helmet-meets-bowl-cut thing makes the pop star look a bit like an Easter egg. Remember the scene in The September Issue when Mario Testino and Tonne Goodman decided to nix avery similar wig Anna had chosen for Sienna Miller and put her hair up instead? I think that would have been a very good call in this situation as well. But, as you know, what Anna wants, Anna gets.

Click through for the full spread!